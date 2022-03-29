“Michael Jordan was good, but what was that turnover?!”: Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane makes hilarious observation about an infamous clip of His Airness at UNC

Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane issues a hilarious reaction to famous clip of Michael Jordan from college

Michael Jordan was a bit of a dog from the get-go, wasn’t he?

Growing up, his older brother was better than him when it came to just about everything, because of which his dad always gave him the most amount of attention as well. And as a result, Jordan wanted to beat him. So he worked harder than ever to beat him. And even after he did, that dogged mentality never really left him.

Of course, that same attitude helped him quite a bit in the NBA. But, we feel that perhaps how that attitude also helped him in college, doesn’t quite get the love it deserves.

It was this mentality that helped him some seriously big shots at UNC, and which shot was bigger than this one, in his time there?

“That was the birth of Michael Jordan. Before that, I was Mike Jordan.” 40 years ago today, the UNC freshman made this game-winner vs Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/2FoU7jjIUG — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 29, 2022

When most fans see this play, they see His Airness hitting a seriously clutch shot that just looked smooth the whole way through. But, to Grizzlies star Desmond Bane… well, let’s get into it, shall we?

Desmond Bane can’t help but notice the opposition team’s lazy turnover after Michael Jordan’s famous shot

While analysts are good and all, there is just something about a player’s insight that blows the door off anything you could have thought.

In countless cases, these athletes make an observation, that you never even considered. And once you hear them, you think ‘OH MY GOD, HOW COULD I MISS THAT?!’. And Grizzlies star, Desmond Bane recently gave us exactly that kind of moment to countless fans around the globe.

Watch this turnover 😭 https://t.co/l0uaoqU6uE — Desmond Bane (@DBane0625) March 29, 2022

Really, the man just up and decided to give up on the game.

We NEED theories! Was the mafia involved? Was he bribed? Or, was it just a simple case of the fear factor of Michael Jordan?

If we’re being honest here, all of those scenarios are just as likely as the other… except the mafia one. Everyone knows the mafia doesn’t exist!

