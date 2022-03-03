Is Klay Thompson playing tonight vs the Dallas Mavericks? Warriors issue an update on the Splash Brother’s condition ahead of matchup against Luka Doncic and co.

Warriors’ Klay Thompson would suit up alongside Stephen Curry as the Dubs visit Luka Doncic and co at Dallas

The Golden State Warriors are at Dallas, as they prepare to face off against Luka Doncic and his Mavericks. This would be the Warriors’ second meeting against the Mavs in their last 3 games. The previous encounter didn’t end so well for the Dubs, as they blew a 21-point lead. Since then, the Warriors have gone on to lose against the Timberwolves in Minnesota. On the other hand, the Mavericks are returning home victorious, after having taken down LeBron James and the Lakers.

Tonight, the Warriors would look to stop their losing before it becomes a three-game skid. On the other hand, the Mavericks would like to keep winning. The Mavs are on a 2-game win streak, and have managed to get a game ahead of the 6th seeded Nuggets. For the Dubs, this is an important game to win, as the Grizzlies have caught up with them, and are just half a game behind them now. Thankfully, they would have an added weapon to their arsenal to help them.

Klay Thompson would play against the Dallas Mavericks tonight

The last two games have not been easy for the Warriors. At home, they were short-handed against the Mavericks, and their offense fell stagnant in the 4th quarter. Against the Timberwolves, they missed even more players. Not having Draymond Green and Klay Thompson both put too much pressure on Stephen Curry. Curry rose up to the occasion, having put up 27-10, and 34-4-5 in the last two games. However, the rest of the team needs the Green and Thompson to have lower pressure on themselves.

After being out for two games, Klay Thomspon says he’s all ready to join his team as they face the Mavericks tonight.

Klay Thompson will return tomorrow, he says: “I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch.” Said he got a massive headache after Thursday’s game and felt sick the last several days. pic.twitter.com/uE33PkwDjB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2022

It looks like whatever was ailing Klay is a thing of the past, and he’d be raring to go tonight. Klay hates to lose, and he might put up a show tonight, just to take the Dubs across the finish line.