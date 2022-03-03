“Nikola Jokic will reportedly sign a $241M extension during summer”: The Joker could be the recipient of the biggest contract in NBA history

Misko Raznatovic believes his client Nikola Jokic will sign the supermax extension this summer, earning him a bank.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has high chances of repeating as the MVP this season. The Joker has notched 16 triple-doubles this season and ranks 7th on the all-time list. Jokic is averaging a double-double for the 4th time in his career.

His stats currently read out as following 25.4 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 7.9 APG, and 1.4 SPG. The Nuggets center is shooting 56.7% from the field and carrying his team that is missing Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray due to injuries. The Nuggets are currently 6th in the western conference.

Jokic had signed a 5-year $147M deal with the Nuggets during the 2018-19 season and is eligible for an extension next season. According to reports, Jokic’s supermax extension in 2022 is projected to be worth $241M.

On signing the extension, Jokic would join the ranks of Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook, and Rudy Gobert as players with $200M+ contracts.

Nikola Jokic will hold the largest contract in NBA history.

And there is no doubt that Jokic deserves all the money he would be getting. The $241M contract will mark the biggest contract in NBA history, the only player to come the closest is the reigning NBA champion and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at $228M.

The Joker has proved his dominance in a guard-dominated league, the four-time All-Star can play bully ball in the paint, pass, and shoot the ball. Despite not having enough help, Jokic has carried the Nuggets and is 10-games above +500.

Unlike many superstars, Jokic prefers to stay away from the limelight and do his work on the court. The Serbian superstar had even spoken about not wanting a celebrity status earlier this season.

