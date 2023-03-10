Kyrie Irving’s $45,000 Contribution To GoFundMe Campaign To Build An Orphanage In Ghana Is Thanked By Resident Children

Mar 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) reacts during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In recent times, there probably hasn’t been a more controversial figure in the NBA than Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks star is one of the most skilled and coveted players in the league but has had his personal life and opinions mire his perception in public.

Be it his “flat earth” beliefs, his “anti-vax” stance, or his tumultuous relations with multiple NBA franchises has always had Kyrie in the news. So, when it’s time to give him the flowers, the needful has to be done too.

Irving has long been known to be among the NBA’s most charitable. And the latest donation from his array of charitable ventures benefitted the African nation of Ghana. A $45,000 donation from Irving went into an orphanage in Accra, Ghana called the United People Home, and was made possible via a GoFundMe campaign.

Kyrie’s donation went to an orphanage in one of Accra’s poorest regions.

Irving’s donation has aided a school in Nigeria too, in addition to the Ghanaian orphanage. The donation was part of a GoFundMe campaign curated by Cameron Mofid, a management graduate.

Mofid’s campaigns have had a tangible impact on the lives of hundreds of children in Africa. For Kyrie Irving to donate such a generous sum to such a noble cause stands for his humanitarian values.

There is arguably nothing more meaningful than contributing to the underprivileged. Mofid’s campaign supported by Irving is set to make a difference and create a better life for the next generation.

The children, through a video posted by Mofid, weren’t lost in gratitude for their generous donor. A wholesome video reveals messages of love to Kyrie Irving from the United People Home in Ghana.

Kids thank Kyrie Irving for his $45,000 donation to help build an orphanage in Ghana ❤️ (🎥 CameronMofid/IG) pic.twitter.com/0ouf87KU7n — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) March 10, 2023

Certainly, a positive spin that might have sparked some joy for a visibly troubled Kyrie Irving. After all, it was only this week that Irving took to criticize the public narrative surrounding him.

Kyrie Irving responded to being called a “cancer” for NBA teams.

As the Mavericks continued their dismal run of form, fingers started to be pointed at Irving once again. After all, this wasn’t the first team to have hit a roadblock owing in no small part, to Kyrie’s presence.

Naturally, Irving wasn’t pleased by this narrative surrounding him in the media. Uncle Drew was quick to address the criticism for how the media houses have made him look.

“It’s 15 guys on the team and I’m the one cancer in the room. That’s what it’s portrayed as…these older, bitter gentlemen and women keep my name in their mouths every day” – Kyrie Irving (h/t @NBA_NewYork ) pic.twitter.com/wFakckwEp1 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 9, 2023

The Mavs guard has often been critiqued by the media for how things turned out at Brooklyn. A major chunk of the blame was attributed to Irving’s antics by most media houses.

Being thanked for once instead of having fingers pointed at him would have definitely helped Irving’s psyche. Maybe the impact he had in the lives of children is what spurs a Mavericks revival and Playoff run.

