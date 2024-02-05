Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Against The 76ers? Feb 5th Injury Update On Mavericks Star As He Tends To His Thumb Sprain

Credits: Jan 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks will be playing the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in their upcoming matchup. Having lost their last two games in a row, the Mavericks are looking to turn things around with a win over Philly in their next game, who are likely to miss their reigning MVP, Joel Embiid. But will the Mavericks have their star guard Kyrie Irving in the team’s lineup tonight?

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving has missed the last eight games for the Dallas Mavericks due to an injury to his right thumb. The last game Irving played for the team was in the 110-119 loss to the Boston Celtics. Since then, Irving has been sidelined for the games.

But according to Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving will hopefully be available for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

As per the official injury report submitted to the league, Kyrie Irving’s status has been changed from ‘Out’ to ‘Probable’ for the 76ers matchup. The injury is listed as a sprain in his right thumb, something Irving may play through.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kyriecenterig/status/1754273579535864041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even though the Philadelphia 76ers will be playing without their leading scorer tonight, the team still has their first-time All-Star in Tyrese Maxey, who has been lighting up opponents on a nightly basis.

What is more concerning for the Mavericks about the 76ers matchup is the questionable availability of Luka Doncic as well. As per the Mavs injury report, Doncic’s status for tonight’s game is still not clear due to soreness in his right ankle.

If Luka Doncic does not suit up for Dallas tonight, having Kyrie Irving take on the offensive load for the matchup against Philadelphia is going to be vital for the team.

Advertisement

The Mavericks Need Kyrie Irving To Suit Up

The Dallas Mavericks currently sit at the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a 26-23 season record so far. While that may not seem alarming to many, looking back at the team’s last 10 games, the Mavs have only managed to win three of them.

It is clear that Dallas is in a bit of a slump and getting this win over one of the best teams in the East will be a huge boost for the team. Kyrie Irving has been averaging 25.1 PPG, 5.3 APG, and 5.1 RPG this season.

So, having Irving’s production on the floor against the Philadelphia 76ers will certainly be a huge plus for the team in improving their chances to win the game. Tune into BSSW tonight at 7:30 PM (ET) to see the Mavs go head-to-head with the 76ers.