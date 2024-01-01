Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Against The Jazz? Injury Update On Mavericks Guard Ahead Of Matchup Against Lauri Markkanen And Co

When they are on the court together, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have looked stupendous for the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately, the latter of the two has now missed eight games in a row due to a heel injury. The injury wasn’t deduced to be a serious one, however, Irving is yet to make his return back to the hardwood. Will he finally be healthy enough to do it tonight against the Jazz?

Irving has been labeled as a ‘Game-Time Decision’ by CBS Sports’ injury report. So, while it is certainly a possibility that the star guard plays tonight, nothing has been confirmed just yet. Kyrie last played on December 8th, 2023, coincidentally, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Alongside ‘Uncle Drew’, there are other names on the Mavericks’ injury list as well. Luka Doncic (Quadriceps), Dante Exum (Heel), and Seth Curry (Illness) have all been listed as Game-Time Decisions as well, while Maxi Kleber (toe) is expected to be out until at least January 3rd.

There is a chance that the Mavericks come into this game severely hurt, something that could spell disaster for them. After all, they’re coming up against an in-form Jazz team that has won 7 of its last 10 games and looks primed to better its standing of 12th in the West. In comparison to them, the Mavericks are in dire need of momentum despite being the 6th seed due to having won just 4 of their last 10. Having a healthy roster will go a long way in getting them up and running again.

The Dallas Mavericks look much better this season

When the Kyrie Irving trade was made by the Mavericks last season, many expected the world out of the new star Dallas duo. However, the team does not get better, in fact, it looked visibly worse at the time. However, after the franchise brought in other players to better help Luka Doncic and Kyrie during this past offseason, the franchise has looked like a world-beater and now holds a 19-14 record in a deep Western Conference.

The Mavericks are now looking to be contenders for the first time since the NBA championship in 2011. They have the team to do it the likes of Seth Curry, Grant Williams, and Derek Lively II especially shining at the moment. All the franchise really needs to keep an eye on now, is keeping a healthy momentum going.