Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Against The Rockets? Injury Update on Mavericks Guard Amid 2 Game Slide

The Dallas Mavericks have faced two consecutive losses against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets in their last two games this season. One of the main reasons behind their fallout in these games is the absence of their star guard, Kyrie Irving, who is out due to a heel injury since playing the Portland Trail Blazers on December 8. Fans are currently concerned with the dwindling form of the Mavs team and are wondering whether Irving would be available for this upcoming matchup against the Rockets.

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that Irving will play tonight’s game as the star player continues his rehabilitation process. Irving picked up this injury after teammate Dwight Powell fell on his leg during the game against Portland, which resulted in him exiting the court in the second quarter. The diagnosis from a crucial MRI reported a right heel contusion for Irving, which is indeed fortunate news given how severe the injury looked on the court.

As per CBS Sports, Irving is expected to be out until at least December 23 as he recovers from his heel injury. Furthermore, another report from Mark Stein on X (formerly Twitter) also claims star Luka Doncic to be sidelined from tonight’s game due to a quad injury. The Doncic-Irving partnership has blossomed incredibly well this season, given the pair visibly struggled to share the ball in the previous season.

As the Mavericks are left shorthanded without their star players, the game depends largely on Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway Jr. to take the responsibility of absorbing the backcourt minutes. Furthermore, it’s possible for Seth Curry too to earn his minutes in this game, although his status remains questionable due to back spasms.

How soon will Kyrie Irving return to the court for the Mavericks?

NBA Insider Shams Charania has reported some positive news concerning Kyrie Irving’s return to court from his injury. In an episode of the Run It Back podcast, Charania gave a crucial update, which seems like a significant step forward for Irving to make a comeback following his heel contusion. As per Charania, Kyrie is currently out of the crutches and ready to undergo the recovery process.

However, Charania maintained a level of suspense in revealing the exact timeline of Kyrie Irving’s return to action. While explaining the update on this injury, Charania stated that the Mavs might want to adopt a more patient approach. This would profit them later in the season, given that Dallas might require Irving at his 100% health near the playoffs.

This season, Irving has averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games, resulting in 10 wins for the Mavs.