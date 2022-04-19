“LeBron James, how do we get our championship mentality back?”: Anthony Davis questions Lakers and The King’s championship resolve after disaster-stricken 2021-22 NBA season

When LeBron James led the Lakers’ to a title in 2020, it seemed like a start of something special. 2 years later that clearly hasn’t worked out.

Missing out on the playoffs for the second time in four years, the Lakers look clueless going into the off-season. With an aging superstar in LeBron and two former All-Stars in Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers’ certainly are star-studded.

While on-paper they have three multiple time All-Stars, the roster clearly isn’t built to succeed. Missing shooters and defenders, the Lakers’ were clearly missing the factors that won them the title in 2020.

Given how sudden the downfall of the Lakers’ has been, one has to wonder what really has gone wrong with the team. Especially with the dynamic duo of LBJ and Davis still prevailing, making it to the playoffs was a bare minimum for the Purple and Gold. It seems like the duo are looking to right the wrongs this off season.

Also Read- “There’s carrying and then there’s LeBron James!”: Twitter pulls up a stat from the archive that mystifies the Lakers superstar

Anthony Davis set to talk to LeBron James about getting their championship mentality back

Given how successful the Lakers were with the team built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it is highly unlikely that the team is looking to a full-blown rebuild anytime soon. With LBJ likely sticking around and AD already having signed a hefty contract, the Lakers’ will hope that the duo can replicate their success.

It seems like Davis is certainly looking forward to the same for next season. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the 8-time All-Star is looking to meet with ‘King James’ to regain the championship mentality.

Anthony Davis plans to meet with LeBron James to talk about how they can get their championship mentality backhttps://t.co/8eEk1mxU0C pic.twitter.com/PgTCbsoV3p — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) April 18, 2022

This is certainly great news for Lakers’ fans. Given that a star like Anthony Davis is committed for a title push with the ‘Purple and Gold’ after a dismal season is promising.

But as much as re-gaining the championship mentality is important, so are the off-season moves. This season, the Lakers’ were practically a retirement home of sorts with veterans signing minimum contracts for the roster spots.

Next season, however, things need to change for the better. Getting rid of underperforming members and signing a good coach should be the priority. However, the biggest question will be whether they will keep Russell Westbrook along with Bron and AD next season. Do you think the Lakers’ can make one last push with the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

Also Read- “Me and Kyle Kuzma on that show would be insane!”: LeBron James exchanges some banter with his former Lakers teammate as they discuss NBA playoffs on Twitter