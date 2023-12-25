Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Against the Suns? NBA Christmas Day Injury Update on Mavericks Guard Ahead of Luka-Booker Showdown

The Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks tonight in what is expected to be a much-anticipated Christmas Day fixture at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Luka Doncic-Devin Booker showdown is bound to attract eyeballs on Christmas Eve. However, Mavs fans are probably wondering whether Kyrie Irving will be available for the crucial contest after his 8-game hiatus due to injury.

Irving suffered a right heel contusion towards the end of the first half in the Mavericks’ Dec 8 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The veteran guard had an awkward fall crammed between two opposition defenders following a lay-up attempt. His teammate Dwight Powell went for the tap in right after but ended up falling directly on Irving’s lower right foot. The 31-year-old has been out since then with a right heel contusion.

Kyrie Irving has also been ruled out for tonight’s crucial game due to the same injury, according to latest reports. The shifty guard is not expected to be back on the court before December 27. Meanwhile, Mavericks beat writer Grant Afseth has confirmed that Josh Green and Maxi Kleber are out due to injuries as well while Dereck Lively II’s status is ‘questionable’.

The absence of Kyrie Irving will certainly be a cause of concern for the Mavericks going into the Christmas day road game. The Dallas side has a record of 7-5 without Irving on the roster, as per StatMuse. On the other hand, their record with him playing is 10-7 this season. The 2016 NBA Champion, who is averaging 23 points and 5.2 assists in the 2023-24 season, could really have tipped the scales in the Mavs’ favor if he were healthy.

Fans brace for a Luka-Booker showdown on Christmas

Luka Doncic has been one of the frontrunners this season in the MVP conversation. He is currently averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists. The 24-year-old’s heroics on the court has been pivotal in the Mavs’ 17-12 record this season.

They are currently sixth in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns have had a rocky season so far with their star guard Bradley Beal dealing with injuries as well. They will need to secure a win at home if they want to stay over .500.

The Luka Doncic-Devin Booker tussle has turned out to be one of the NBA’s most notable modern rivalries. The animosity between the two superstars has only increased after the Suns’ brutal 90-123 flameout in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals. It’s always been a street fight between the two teams since then and tonight’s going to be the same.