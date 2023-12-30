Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Against the Warriors? Injury Update on Mavericks Star Ahead of Marquee Matchup

The Dallas Mavericks will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center tonight. The Mavs have lost their last two games playing without their star guard, Kyrie Irving. Therefore, fans will be wondering whether he will return in the crucial game against the Warriors on the road.

Even Luka Doncic was missing in the Mavs’ previous game against the Timberwolves. However, the Kyrie-Luka duo might make a return against the Dubs. The former Nets star has been out due to a right heel contusion, which he picked up on December 8 against the Portland Trail Blazers. After Irving fell awkwardly following a lay-up attempt, his teammate Dwight Powell fell on his right foot causing the contusion.

He has since then missed 11 games but has been seen working out on the court in recent days. Irving’s injury status, as a result, has been upgraded to ‘doubtful’ before the Warriors’ clash. As per latest reports, the 31-year-old guard’s inclusion on the squad will be a ‘Gametime decision’.

Hence, Irving can be expected to make a return in the near future. Although it is uncertain whether that will be against Stephen Curry and the Warriors. The veteran has been allowed enough breathing space by the coaching staff, who would rather have him back only when he is fully fit. Irving has been in decent form this season, considering his shared scoring role alongside Doncic. He has averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, and could turn out to be a crucial weapon for the Mavs for the rest of the season.

The Mavericks are currently 6th in the Western Conference with a record of 18-14. They have gone 5-6 since Kyrie’s injury, outlining his importance to the team’s chances of emerging as a serious title contender.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has also been listed as ‘questionable’ for the game against the Warriors. Dallas could be in trouble against the California side if Jason Kidd ends up resting both his star guards.

Dallas Mavericks to go up against the Warriors without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving?

Along with Luka and Kyrie, a bunch of Mavs players have made it to the injury report, including Maxi Kleber. Luka Doncic is the biggest question mark on the list, as he nurses his sore left quad.

The Slovenian apparently aggravated his quad injury during the Mavericks’ Christmas Day win over the Phoenix Suns, which saw Luka score 50 points to become the quickest active NBA player to 10k points. Doncic has been carrying the injury since the All-Star break last season and has had to manage his gametime in order to be at his best ever since.

Regardless, with uncertainty surrounding the availability of both stars, the Mavericks will take on a Warriors side that has also lost 2 straight games. Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways, although the Warriors might just be spurred on to go for the kill.