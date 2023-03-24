Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs Hornets? 8x All-Star’s Injury Update as Mavericks Lose Playoff Positioning

Mar 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) waits for a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In Luka Doncic’s return to action against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Kyrie Irving stayed out due to a toe injury that has been nagging him for the past couple of weeks.

The Mavericks lost that all-important game 125-127. They missed the 8x All-Star’s presence, who could have probably made it a one-sided game if he took the floor.

The loss puts the Mavs a game below .500 at 36-37. That is the same record as the teams placed 8th to 11th spot. This means every game from now on is going to matter.

So, let’s find out will the 6ft 2” point guard put on his shoes in the Hornets game tonight.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets?

Not that Doncic could not put away a LaMelo Ball-less Hornets, but to the Mavs fans’ disappointment, they might be seeing another game without their two All-Stars playing together.

Irving is on the Mavericks’ injury list as questionable alongside Tim Hardaway Jr.

Mavs Injury Report vs. Hornets: Kyrie Irving – questionable (right foot soreness)

Tim Hardaway Jr. – questionable (non-Covid illness) — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 23, 2023

It should not be a problem for Luka to deal with the ownership-troubled Charlotte team who have won just 23 games out of their total of 74 thus far.

However, the same thing cannot be said about the other remaining games before the postseason.

Irving’s form before the injury and Dallas’ chances in the Playoffs

Uncle Drew has played 6 out of Dallas’ last 10 games out of which he has been able to win just three. It’s not like he is in a bad form.

The man has averaged over 32.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in that period. Which, if you think more about it, seems more of a worry than a positive.

Let’s hope the duo sorts it out on how to win consistently before the season ends. They have only nine games left to play, including six against the contending teams from the East and West.