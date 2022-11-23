Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs 76ers?: Hornets Star’s Injury Report Doesn’t Look Encouraging At All

Nov 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) in a time out during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Hornets fans had been waiting eagerly for LaMelo Ball’s third year in the NBA to get going. But, with the star spending more time on the injury list than the court, things just haven’t worked out that way. No, instead there are now starting to be seriously worried about his injured ankle.

LaMelo Ball rolls his ankles after stepping on a fan's foot. He had a game-high 26 PTS (5/8 3PT) & 6 AST

Fortunately, so far, Charlotte has announced that any scans taken have come back negative. Meaning that any serious damage has been avoided. So, while recovery can take a bit longer due to the man reaggravating the same injury, it isn’t as bad as it could’ve been.

However, with the man having been out for quite a while already, has he recovered enough to feature yet?

Will he be able to feature in tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers?

The injury hiatus continues for LaMelo Ball

Sorry, Hornets fans. Looks like the return isn’t on the cards just yet as ESPN reported.

Given how long it took for the man to recover last time, it is fair to assume the man will at least be out for a month. Heck, even if his youth is factored into it, perhaps he’ll be saved a few days at best.

At the end of the day, the reaggravation of an ankle injury is no small disaster. Just ask Stephen Curry.

So, while Ball is expected to make a full recovery, it, unfortunately, won’t be coming about anytime soon.

And so, the Hornets’ wait for their star, and perhaps their losing record, continues.

