Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Lakers Head Coach Creates Suspense About Availability Against Victor Wembanyama

Advait Jajodia
|Published December 13, 2023

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Lakers Head Coach Creates Suspense About Availability Against Victor Wembanyama

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Not only were they awarded with extra cash, the Purple & Gold also received a small break before resuming their regular season campaign. Following the Finals clash against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James and co. finally suited up against the Dallas Mavericks after a rest of three days.

Going up against the Kyrie Irving-less Dallas Mavericks, Darvin Ham’s boys, being in the form that they are in, were expected to grab a win. However, Luka Doncic had other plans. The Slovenian prodigy erupted for a 33-point, 17-assist double-double to lead the Mavs to a 127-125 win.

Following their loss at the American Airlines Center, the California side are set to travel to San Antonio for their upcoming clash against the Spurs. However, there is a possibility that King James doesn’t suit up on the back end of the back-to-back.

Last month, during the clash against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James suffered calf contusion. However, he did play in the following fixtures. Now, with the In-Season Tournament over, and going up against the worst-performing team in the West, the Lakers could afford to rest their leader.

Darvin Ham’s postgame comments also suggested that Bron, whose availability is said to be a “game-time decision”, could be sidelined against Victor Wembanyama and co.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1734773578539606330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight for LeBron James and co.?

Similar to LeBron James, even Anthony Davis has been making appearances on the team’s injury report. However, he also played the In-Season Tournament and helped lead the Purple and Gold to win the inaugural tournament.

According to sources, AD twisted his hip and will be evaluated by the medical staff. However, with the Brow looking exhausted with all the tiring matchups, it won’t be surprising to witness AD sit out for the contest.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1734797479370014799?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Apart from the LBJ-AD duo, even Jarred Vanderbilt’s availability is up in the air. However, the remainder of the roster – Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, and D’Angelo Russell – are capable enough to lead the Los Angeles side to a win over the ailing San Antonio Spurs.

