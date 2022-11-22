HomeSearch

“Giannis Antetokounmpo Treated 7 Foot Jusuf Nurkic Like a Ladder”: NBA Twitter Reacts to the Greek Freak Posterizing Bosnian Big Man Post Controversy in Philly

Arjun Julka
|Published Nov 22, 2022

Nov 21, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) n the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Seeded second in the eastern conference, the Milwaukee Bucks are off to a great start this season, with Giannis Antetokounmpo continuing to make his case for the best player on the planet. The two-time MVP is averaging 29.5 PPG, 12.0 RPG, and 5.3 APG shooting 50.6% from the field.

Though the Greek Freak did suffer a bit of a hiccup before going into the game against the Trail Blazers. Coming off a loss in a highly anticipated matchup against Joel Embiid and the Sixers, Giannis had a controversy and a poor free-throw shooting (3/10) night to deal with.

Looking to get back to winning ways, Giannis and co hosted the red-hot Trail Blazers at home. Locked in from the beginning, the Greek Freak was on a roll, showcasing his freakish athletic ability, putting a seven-foot Jusuf Nurkic on the poster.

One couldn’t help but marvel over the Bucks superstar’s posterizing dunk on Blazers big man Nurkic.

NBA Twitter reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s putting Jusuf Nurkic on the poster.

Giannis Antetokounmpo explains accusations of disrespecting Sixers employee.

Facing heat for his behavior against a Sixers employee, Giannis had the following to say about the entire ladder episode including the involvement of Montrezl Harrell.

“I respect every player. I know some players don’t play now, they want to get some extra work, want to work on their skills and stuff, and I said, obviously we can shoot together. They said, they told me no, this is their court, I should leave. I was like, I have three more free throws, I was at seven, I want to try to make 10 in a row. I shot my eighth one. Came and took the ball away from me and I was very surprised. I feel like it’s very unprofessional. I would never take the ball away from a professional athlete when he’s trying to do his job.”

“I’ve never tried to disrespect anyone in any way, shape or form. I feel like today is just an unfortunate event that took place.”

Post Giannis’ clarification, Harrell took to Twitter to explain his side of the story.

It will certainly be interesting to see the two big men meet later during the season.

