NBA’s 3-point King Stephen Curry Reveals Which Superpower Between ‘Dribbling’ and ‘Shooting’ is More Dear to Him 

NBA superstar Stephen Curry reveals why he would sacrifice his dribbling superpower over the 3-point shooting.

A magician with a basketball, Stephen Curry, can do all things. The Warriors guard is a generational talent who revolutionalized the game forever. Standing at 6ft 3′, the baby-faced assassin has instilled belief in millions of kids who thought the NBA was only a big man’s league.

A walking highlight reel, Chef Curry is box office, which was even evident in the GSW’s recent visit to Japan. The former unanimous MVP is a threat post the half court, with his ability to pull up from the parking lot, regarded as one of the most influential players in NBA history.

Curry exhibits a skill set unlike ever seen, whether it be his ball-handling, ability to play off the ball, or video-game shooting range. Nonetheless, the 3-ball continues to be the superstar’s secret sauce to success, something he acknowledges as well.

In an interview, when asked to choose between his superpowers of dribbling and 3-point shooting, Curry didn’t disappoint the shooting gods.

“The name of the game is to put the ball in the basket”: Stephen Curry on if he couldn’t dribble.

The NBA today is more guard dominant than it ever was, with shooting being a necessary toolkit for every potential aspirant wanting to go pro. While one might stand seven-foot tall, the opposition could walk away with the game without even bothering to enter the paint.

It won’t be wrong to hold Curry responsible for this landscape change, who continues to shift the goalpost with his rare skill set. In a recent interview, Curry was quizzed about his superpowers on the court, and which was the closest to his heart.

When asked if he had to lose one superpower between dripping and 3-point shooting, what would it be, the four-time champion had the following response.

“My dribbling ability,” said the reigning Finals MVP. “Because even then I can just run around, and just catch it and shoot it, from wherever. I love to dribble and do all the flair and stuff, but you know, the name of the game is to put the ball in the basket.”

Well, we can’t disagree with the chef, given he would have disappointed many of his fans if he’d chosen to lose his shooting ability.

