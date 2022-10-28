Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Magic? Hornets Star’s Injury Proves To Be a Thorn in the Side Yet Again

Oct 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Will LaMelo Ball finally make his season debut against the Orlando Magic tonight?

LaMelo Ball may have only missed 4 regular season games, but it already feels like forever since he was last on the court.

The highly touted Hornets All-Star had some massive expectations riding on him ahead of the season. But then, just as he looked ready to wreak some havoc, this happened in preseason.

This was later diagnosed as a Grade 2 high ankle sprain, with people within the franchise being relieved it wasn’t worse. But regardless, he has been forced to miss games because of it.

In his absence, Charlotte has admittedly not done too badly.

Sure, the team’s record is only at 2-2, but frankly, there were games in there where they played well enough to deserve the victory. And again, this was without their best player.

Clearly, despite the absence of Miles Bridges, Ball has a competent supporting cast around him.

The only question is, will he finally return to the fray against the Orlando Magic tonight?

Also Read: Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Lakers Release Injury Report for 9x All-Star

The wait for LaMelo Ball’s season debut continues

It may feel like a real prick in the eye to read, but it’s true. LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for tonight’s game as well by the Hornets.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Friday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) October 27, 2022

Frankly, the condition of Ball is no longer serious, and Charlotte only seems to be playing it safe, if anything.

With the Hornets’ game after the Magic being against the Warriors the very next night, perhaps the organization is saving him for the reigning champions.

However, in all honesty, that hypothesis can only be confirmed when there is an update to the injury report ahead of Golden State’s visit.

Can the Charlotte Hornets win this game without LaMelo Ball?

The Hornets probably won’t have an easier opportunity to add to the win column this season, than this one.

Sure, Paolo Banchero has been pretty darn amazing for this franchise. But the reality of the matter is, the team is 0-5 on the season.

On the other hand, as mentioned prior, the Charlotte Hornets have been playing pretty well despite all the injuries. And that is mostly down to the production of Gordon Hayward and Dennis Smith Jr leading the team to good performances.

So, perhaps if you were to rest LaMelo Ball for a game, the Orlando Magic is probably the perfect choice.

Also Read: Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Lakers Release Injury Report For the 4x MVP