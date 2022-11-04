“LaMelo Ball Had to Steal Food To Not Starve!”: LaVar Ball’s Ugly Side Exposed For All to See By Reporter

This isn’t a particularly great period for the Ball family, is it? On one end, you have LaMelo Ball, someone who is the star of the Charlotte Hornets but has been unable to feature this season due to his injury.

And then you have Lonzo Ball, whose knee injury has been awful to the point that sources still only have rough estimates for when he’ll be back.

But now, to add further insult to injury, LaVar Ball has seemingly picked a fight with one of the top sources of news on the Ball brothers. And let’s just say, this beef is turning into a bit of a nightmare for the Big Baller.

DKM exposes some nasty stories on LaVar Ball and what LaMelo Ball had to go through

Prior to LaMelo Ball getting into the NBA, and for some time after he was in the league too, LaVar Ball was known as the loudmouth marketer that fans are better off forgetting about. But, with the blossoming of the Hornets star, his credibility has since taken a massive leap.

Personnel all across the NBA community now have a level of respect and admiration for the Big Baller. In fact, many have even started to denote him as the model NBA father.

But, as we mentioned before, LaVar Ball decided to pick a slight beef with YouTuber DKM, someone who has been an excellent source for any news on the Ball brothers.

Just to put that into perspective, this was the man that announced LaMelo Ball’s $100 million deal with Puma about a week before anyone else.

So, what did LaVar Ball say to ignite a beef with someone who clearly loves and admires his 3 sons?

Well, this, as per a soundbite released by DKM himself, here is what he said during a podcast appearance with YouTuber Ball Facts’.

“You (Ball Facts) might be cool with DKM, but I say DKM don’t know much. That’s what I call DKM!”

Now, the very literal full form of ‘DKM’ is ‘Don’t Know Much’, as it has been for a long time. But, the difference here is, while the YouTuber mostly meant it as a joke of sorts, LaVar Ball wasn’t doing it for laughs.

By doing so, the Big Baller had seemingly attempted to damage the YouTuber’s credibility, despite his outstanding work. And in response, he divulged some… meaty stories.

Not a great look for LaVar Ball in any sense.

If there is any positive to take here, it is that perhaps fans will appreciate LaMelo Ball more as a player, knowing what he has allegedly gone through.

But, unfortunately for LaVar Ball, the expose’ did not stop there.

DKM alleges through a doctor’s quote, that LaVar Ball is the reason Tina Ball did not recover completely from her stroke

As if letting his son get robbed, and letting him have to steal food wasn’t enough, LaVar Ball is allegedly responsible for Tina Ball’s less-than-fortunate condition as well.

You see, shortly prior to Lonzo Ball’s drafting into the NBA, Tina went through a horrible stroke. And while she has gotten better, it has been far from a full recovery. And as per DKM, that is, at least partially, LaVar Ball’s fault as well.

DKM also alleges that LaVar Ball uses Tina to see LaMelo Ball because he knows his youngest son does not want to see him.

Overall, this one is far from a pretty claim to make. But whether or not DKM can prove it, we will see soon enough.

