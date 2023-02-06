“Zion Williamson, your ceiling is a lot higher than ours”: CJ McCollum and Draymond Green Discuss 284lb Youngster’s Untapped Potential

Dec 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) high fives guard CJ McCollum (3) during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Almost a year after the New Orleans Pelicans-Portland Trail Blazers trade, it’s pretty safe to say that CJ McCollum has been a valuable addition to the franchise. Not only does the 6-foot-3 combo guard act as the primary playmaker, but he is also a great mentor figure for the youngsters on the squad.

With Zion Williamson injured for the entirety of the campaign, McCollum made it a point to assist the youngster during his rehab.

On a recent appearance on “The Draymond Green Show”, the Warriors leader asked CJ whether the latter took on the challenge to help guide Zanos when he freshly arrived in New Orleans.

Draymond: Did you take on that challenge coming in there, say ‘I have to do what I need to do to teach this 2nd year guy, who is a superstar, making 100s of millions of dollars already, but I need to teach him about diet. I need to teach him about taking care of his body. I need to teach him these things.’?

To which, the 2016 Most Improved Player answered:

“That was something I was surely going to take on, but I didn’t force it. I didn’t want to be the old head that preaches cause I know what that looks like.”

“I want Zion Williamson to maximise what he’s supposed to be”: CJ McCollum

CJ has often spoken about the former Duke Blue Devil’s potential. Even before the 2022-2023 season began, the NBPA’s President rightly predicted that the 284-pound forward would play some of his career’s best basketball.

“I expect Zion to put his best foot forward and play some of the best basketball of his career,” McCollum said.

Reiterating himself, the 31-year-old disclosed to Dray how he aspired to help the 6-foot-6 highflyer maximise his true potential. Calling Williamson’s ceiling higher than others, the 10-year veteran said:

“I want you to maximize what you’re supposed to be, and your ceiling is a lot higher than a lot of ours. So I just want you to get there.”

Zion’s stats in the 2022-2023 season

Prior to going down with a right hamstring injury on 2nd January, Zion was having a phenomenal year.

Leading Willie Green’s boys to a top 3 seed in the West, the southpaw was putting up 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

However, since his absence, NOLA has gone 4-14 and tumbled down to the 9th spot. Clearly, Zion’s presence is extremely crucial for the Louisiana-based franchise’s success.

