Dwyane Wade’s Son, Zaire Wade is Embracing his African Heritage by Signing for South African Team and Declaring for Congo

Zaire Wade just turned 21 a few days ago and now he is going to pursue pro basketball across the seas. Father Dwyane Wade would be incredibly proud of that. But what’s also interesting is that there is a certain African connection to this pursuit.

Dwyane named his son after the continent of Africa. In fact, the word Zaire is an older name for Africa. He spoke of it very proudly once,

“Zaire was named after the continent, country Africa. It was Zaire, Africa before they changed it to the DRC. I don’t know why we did it. I was 19, 20 years old, but today shows us a big reason that it was bigger than basketball.”

Zaire is paying homage to his roots in more ways than one. He recently declared that he would represent the nation of Congo, and honor his heritage. He is taking it one step further now.

Also read: “Luka Doncic will be sick of him in a week”: NBA Twitter is Not Too Sure About Kyrie Irving and Luka Magic Working Out

Zaire Wade turns 21 and announces that he will sign for African Basketball League

Dwyane’s eldest son just turned 21 and he is taking his basketball talents to Africa. More specifically, Zaire is headed to Cape Town, South Africa.

In a video on his birthday, his dad Dwyane talked about Zaire’s growth with great enthusiasm. He also touched on the African connection and how Zaire is set to bring the spotlight to the continent.

You can take a look at Dwyane’s heartfelt speech on his son’s 21st birthday. Moreover, he is proud of his son reaching the age of 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by X Ball Media (@xball_media)

Also read: “Want To Go To Starbucks And Have a Cup With My Name”: LeBron James Wishes He Was More Anonymous, Ahead of Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Dwyane Wade’s basketball DNA is headed to Africa!

The NBA has seldom seen players of Wade’s caliber. There have been only a few. And to see his son, Zaire takes the same DNA and name, to Africa is big.

A continent that has consistently produced some of the best basketball players in the world will finally get the spotlight it deserves.

Here is Dwyane enjoying some time with his son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

Also read: “Hit Grayson Allen With The HEE-HEE”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Mimics Magic Johnson Following Crafty Pass