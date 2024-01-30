Is Larsa Pippen Dating Michael Jordan’s Son and Other FAQs About Her Relationship Status

The iconic duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had made the headlines together on several occasions during their playing days. Things have changed drastically since then as the Chicago Bulls legends have come into the limelight in this decade due to their close ones. With the rumours of MJ’s son Marcus dating his former teammate’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen surfacing, fate has tied them together yet again.

Advertisement

The speculations surrounding their relationship status have grown over time. Alongside the NBA connections, the popularity of Larsa as a television personality has also contributed to sparking the fans’ interest. The complicated details of their relationship thus have intrigued several followers as they remain on the lookout for answers.

Is Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son?

Yes, Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan are dating. Reportedly, Larsa has been dating Marcus for over a year. Since then, the couple has stayed together while publicly celebrating the big occasions of their lives. They have even set up a podcast show named Separation Anxiety to express their closeness while addressing the concerns around them.

Advertisement

When did Larsa Pippen start dating Marcus Jordan?

They first allegedly met in September 2022 over lunch before attending the Rolling Loud music festival soon after. Initially, they claimed to be nothing more than just associates with Larsa declaring, “We’re friends”. By December 2022, the dynamics changed rapidly as Marcus accompanied Larsa to the season 5 premiere party of the Real Housewives of Miami. This served as an indirect confirmation of their dating status as the couple started to get spotted in public thereafter.

Are Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Engaged?

The couple is yet not engaged despite sparking rumours surrounding it several times. In August 2023, Larsa wore a new ring, catching the interest of her followers. Soon after that, she talked about the concerns on the podcast show, denying the speculations about her engagement.

What is the age difference between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan?

This has remained a particular point of interest amongst their fans as the couple share an age difference of more than a decade. Larsa, 49, is 16 years older than her partner Marcus who is currently 33 years old. They have openly addressed the potential unease regarding this in the first episode of their show, indicating the lack of constraints between them.

When did Larsa Pippen divorce Scottie Pippen?

Larsa filed for divorce in 2018 after being married to Scottie for over two decades. They lived separately since then with the actress allegedly staying involved with other men during that period. Their divorce was finalized in 2021, putting an end to their marriage.

From the age difference to the past connection between the two families, several uncontrollable factors have raised question marks over Larsa and Marcus. Yet, the couple till now has ridden all the waves as they seem to be going strong since the beginning.