“LeBron James and his Lakers out there shaking seeing Stephen Curry in mid-season form”: NBA Twitter reacts as the GSW MVP drops 41 points in their final preseason win against the Blazers

In their last game of the preseason, Stephen Curry puts up an incredible 41-point performance against the Blazers, to lead the Warriors to their 5th straight win.

On Friday night, Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors hosted CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Chase Center. Even though the contest wasn’t as closely fought as GSW-POR encounters usually are, Chef Curry decided to give the 18,000+ attendees a performance they won’t forget.

Putting up 41 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals on an extremely efficient 56.5/50/80 shooting split in just 30 minutes, the 2-time MVP led the Warriors to win the bout 119-97. With Friday night’s win, GSW now ends their preseason campaign 5-0, entering the regular season on a winning note.

Steph Curry ignites the @warriors in the #NBAPreseason win with a 41-PT performance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hXmQnKf58F — NBA (@NBA) October 16, 2021

However, fans just cannot stop raving about The Baby-Faced Assassin, who doesn’t seem to have cooled off after last season’s scoring rampage. He averaged a solid 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the 4 games he’s played so far.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry puts up an outstanding 41-point performance against the Blazers

Knocking down 7 3-pointers, Curry was a walking highlight on Friday night, and with his 41-point outing, he is now the first player to drop 40+ points in a preseason game since 2019. The player who did it before? Stephen Curry himself in 2019 and 2017.

41 points for Stephen Curry. First time a player scored 40 points in a preseason game since Stephen Curry (2019) and Stephen Curry (2017) — Antonin (@antonin_org) October 16, 2021

NBA Twitter couldn’t stop raving Curry after such a sensational night.

Sheesh Steph Curry Got Double team on the Whole game but still manage to get the buckets for the total of 41 points. What a G.O.A.T 🤯🤯🔥🔥🔥 — AkoAsahi(日光) (@AsahiAko) October 16, 2021

Lakers are shaking looking at Steph in mid season form 💀😤🐐 — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) October 16, 2021

The Chef cookin’ Nurkic for 3 of his 41 in 3 quarters! Dinner is served!!! pic.twitter.com/dnECiQmvES — David Bryant (@MrSupportFriend) October 16, 2021

We gonna win the championship pic.twitter.com/atlPCkt4JR — Zayn Daniel (@Zayn_Daniel10) October 16, 2021

Agreed, it’s the preseason and the wins don’t count. However, after missing out on the postseason last year, entering the regular season with high morale is exactly what the team might need to kick off the new campaign on a positive note. And Warriors fans will be elated to see Steph Curry play as dangerous as before.