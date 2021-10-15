“Is LeBron James’ injured again?!”: Lakers are given cause for panic as the King comes up hobbling after putting stress on his right ankle once again

Lakers served up with a worrying sign as LeBron James comes up hobbling during preseason game against the Sacramento Kings

LeBron James is 36-years-old now, and still arguably the best player in the NBA. That is nothing less than awe-inspiring.

For 17 years, the man was able to avoid any major injury and was essentially the iron man of any team he was part of. However, in year 18, father time gave the King a major blow. A high ankle sprain in the middle of the season, which kept him out for some significant time. And even when he came back from it, he wasn’t quite the same player due to his rushed return.

Now, ahead of year 19, the Lakers brought him all the help he could possibly need to win an NBA championship. But it seems that once again, it seems things might have to come to a screeching halt.

LeBron James limps away holding his right ankle area after a defensive possession in the third quarter

And yes. It is indeed the same ankle he injured last season.

As a player get’s older, it becomes more and more difficult to come back from major injuries. But an aggravation of an earlier injury? That’s worse.

Take a look at the tweet below to see how it happened.

Now, the good news is, he was able to keep on playing, which means it likely isn’t very serious. However, knowing just how bad the situation can get if there is indeed an injury to LeBron James, the franchise isn’t exactly in the best spot right now.

The Lakers made a similar mistake last season. The King had injured his right ankle at the very start of the season, during their opening game against the Clippers. But, the team let him keep playing until he suffered a high ankle sprain on the very same one he had injured.

Frankly, if we were in the position of the team’s doctors, we’d declare LeBron to be sat out for at least the first few games of the season.

