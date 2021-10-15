“Rajon Rondo wanted revenge so bad, he fastball’d it into Russell Westbrook’s face!”: 2017 MVP and 2020 champion end the first quarter for the Lakers

Lakers teammates Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook come up with a hilarious highlight early on against the Kings

Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo had some serious beef before, which makes it even more surprising that they are getting along so well at the moment.

Both players have reportedly put their best foot forward in forging a relationship together, something not many expected. Rondo even came out and said that the two have a lot in common.

The fact that these two are getting along so well is likely a massive boost in the locker room as well, spreading wholesome vibes throughout the roster.

Despite all that being said though, it seems the two still need just a tad bit more chemistry on the court.

Why do we say that, you ask? Well, allow us to show you.

Rajon Rondo pulls a spectacular spin move, only to boink the ball off Russell Westbrook’s head

And no, he did not do it on purpose!

During this preseason, the Lakers have been trying out a whole host of different lineups. And one of the most prominent ones they tried against Sacramento, was one where both Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook were on the court together.

And while playing together, let’s just say they both were taught about how important timing can be in this game. Take a look at the tweet below.

Rajon Rondo to Russell Westbrook to end the quarter 🔥pic.twitter.com/DpMNourPTQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2021

The NBA season hasn’t even started yet, and the Lakers are already giving us Shaqtin’ A Fool moments?

Jokes aside though, this team is only starting to play together, and there is already so much potential.

With all its talent and upside, will this team be the best in the NBA? Will this team win a championship? Or will they crash and burn like many fear?

Seems like we will find the answer to those questions soon enough.

