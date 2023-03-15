Despite Roasting Elon Musk For His ‘Small’ Teslas, Shaquille O’Neal Laughs on IG at Couple For Almost Blowing One Up

Shaquille O’Neal has his toes dipped in multiple different industries of the world today, including car dealerships across the United States. And frankly, that makes sense. After all, the man has always had a love for cars, and even a love for supercars way back in the day. So, given these facts, the man has obviously also had his eyes on Elon Musk’s Tesla brand, and all the innovations they have brought forth to the automobile industry. However, unfortunately for the man, at 7’1”, he just can’t get himself to fit in one.

However, apparently, that doesn’t stop the man from posting about them on his IG story. And so recently, when something hilarious happened with one, the man just couldn’t help but show his appreciation for it.

Shaquille O’Neal shares the clip of the Tesla woman

Shaquille O’Neal simply loves to share some cheer across the world. And his Instagram account is simply an extension of just that. So, when he the clip in the Instagram post below, he simply couldn’t help but share it on his story.

Frankly, this could have been an absolute disaster, and we couldn’t be more thankful that in the end, everyone came away from this one unscathed. And of course, even if it’s not as important, no car lovers had to see a perfectly good Tesla explode.

Speaking of car lovers though, we come back to Shaquille O’Neal here. And yes, while the big man does love Teslas, he sure as heck has some big complaints about it.

Shaquille O’Neal’s big complaint about Tesla

A Tesla can be incredibly spacious for the average-sized man. Heck, it can even be pretty spacious for someone taller than the average person. However, for Shaquille O’Neal, it is akin to a child’s toy car that he barely fits into it.

On one occasion, the man was recorded trying to get into one. And not only did it turn out as hilarious as you’d think, but the man even delivered his biggest problem with the brand’s products, something you can read all about right here.

