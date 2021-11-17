“Stephen Curry wouldn’t have won any rings without Kevin Durant!”: Skip Bayless sprinkles his salt all over the place as the Warriors humiliate the Nets 117-99

Skip Bayless reacts with the saltiest of tweets as Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ease past Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets

Okay, the Warriors may have finished last season strong. But, did anyone really expect them to make such a massive leap in such a short period of time?

As things stand, Stephen Curry and the crew stand at the top of the NBA with an impressive record of 12-2. They’ve also won 8 of their last 10 games and somehow gotten dramatically better with each one. And this really showed during their recent game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Golden State started out just a tad bit slow, losing the first quarter 31-34. But, the team picked it up pretty quickly. And by the time the third quarter ended, the game was essentially over, with the Warriors leading 98-76.

After watching this incredible performance, most people were presently surprised by just how good this team has become. Not Skip Bayless though.

No, no, no. For dear old Skip, it was officially time to tell everybody what’s what. And frankly, the salt is palpable.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Skip Bayless reminds the NBA community of the blemishes of Stephen Curry’s career among a slew of salty tweets

If you know Skip Bayless, you know that he loves him some Kevin Durant, and absolutely loves hating on LeBron James. In fact, some would argue he has made a career out of doing the latter.

But now, with LeBron James out injured, the man needs to find another player to hate on, for his bread. And with the Warriors recently humiliating his favorite player’s team, it seems he found the perfect replacement.

Here is the slew of tweets he posted, in chronological order.

Kevin Durant is going to have to be even greater than I think he is for Brooklyn to win this game. The Warriors are just too deep in smart, skilled athletic basketball players who play tenacious D, and Steph is too driven hot from deep three. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2021

No way Steph has his last two championship rings without Kevin Durant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2021

Sure, Steph can hit his wow bombs now, up 21. But look hard at his playoff resume and see how many times he’s come up small in the clutch. Start with Games 5, 6 & 7 of the 2016 Finals when he helped choke away a 3-1 lead over Kyrie/LeBron with 5 & 7 at home. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2021

Help me out, how many Finals MVPs does Steph Curry have? Uh, let’s see, uh … — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2021

Why is Steph Curry still out there in a blowout??? KD and Harden are sitting. How much can he rub it in? Pad his stats? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2021

It’s almost funny how this man transitions from begrudging respect for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, to trying to discredit him completely.

It’s almost like Skip Bayless is just a salty fan of Kevin Durant.

