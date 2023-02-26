Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? Lakers Release Availability Update for 19x All-Star

LeBron James was in desperate need of a supporting cast for the past two seasons. The Lakers, since signing Russell Westbrook, looked like a poorly assembled pickup squad. There was no depth, no strategy behind the lineup.

The current season started on an even worse note. The Lakers had an opening record of 2-10. It’s harder to digest this with the knowledge that the team had 3 certain future Hall of Famers in their ranks. The trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis may just have been the biggest bust ever.

However, the scenery in LA has changed a lot since. The Lakers now look like a solid team and LeBron is more equipped to play the kind of game he wants. They are better both offensively and defensively. Their upcoming match will be their biggest test yet as the gold and purples gear to face the formidable Mavericks duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Fortunately, LeBron James will most likely be a part of the squad.

LeBron James marked as Probable against Dallas

James has been marked as probable by the Lakers coaching staff. He is still experiencing soreness in his left foot but Darvin Ham and his team likely feel it’s not major enough for LeBron to miss another game. So, James will most probably suit up against the mavericks.

Lakers list D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) as doubtful for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Mavs in AAC. Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) are probable. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 25, 2023

This is fortunate for the Lakers who will face Dallas without D’Angelo Russell. With the Lakers present, Russell’s absence on the offensive end will not hurt as much. Moreover, James will also provide a defensive presence that should help contain Kyrie and Luka to a certain extent.

Ham wants Vanderbilt to guard Luka Doncic

Ham knows how difficult it is to defend the Mavs duo. He has been bouncing ideas on how to defend them. In a recent interview, Ham revealed how he will preferably make Jarred Vanderbilt the first defender tasked with guarding the Slovenian superstar.

With Vanderbilt guarding the perimeter, LeBron should remain available for defense in the paint alongside Anthony Davis or Mo Bamba. The outcome of this game should be interesting. Both teams have made some integral changes to their squad and this will prove whether the Lakers are honestly good or just better than the weaker teams.

