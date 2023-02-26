“Jayson Tatum vs Joel Embiid Was EAST FINALS PREVIEW: Skip Bayless Boldly Snubs Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks From 2023 Championship Contention

The 2023 All-Star game might have been an utter disappointment for the hardcore fans of the game, but the matches since then have been compensating for it. Saturday night, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum’s fight to establish themselves as the best in the NBA gave us another banger.

After the Clippers-King’s 175-176 game on Friday, the Celtics and 76ers’ 110-107 game had the NBA fans in thrill when Tatum’s 3-point shot, 26 feet away from the basket and with just 2 seconds remaining in the Game clock stole the match away from the home team who were looking to take it to overtime.

But it got even crazier when Embiid converted a shot well inside Sixers’ own half only to see that he released the ball just a fraction of a second after the final buzzer. As soon as Skip Bayless saw it he declared it the preview of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Also read: “MF Banger Right There”: NBA World Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Full Court Shot Against Jayson Tatum Led Celtics

Skip Bayless predicts Eastern Conference Finals would be between Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum

The 71-year-old analyst also got excited like a typical NBA fan and declared his prediction for the Eastern Conference Finals after Embiid and Tatum’s team brought us, one of the best games of the season.

Jayson Tatum had (by his standards) a poor shooting night – until he made the game-winning 3 at Philly. THEN EMBIID MADE AN INCREDIBLE THREE-QUARTERS-COURT SHOT (A ONE-HAND PUSH!) THAT WAS A SPLIT-SECOND AFTER THE BUZZER. WHAT A GAME. EAST FINALS PREVIEW. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 26, 2023

We know how much Skip Bayless, likes Joel Embiid, so it’s not surprising why he wants this to be the East Finals over the Celtics vs Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks. But can these two teams actually meet in the conference Finals as they currently stand?

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Off Nights, It’s Still 25 & 15”: Jayson Tatum & Donovan Mitchell Declare Greek Freak ‘The Best’

How can Embiid lead the Sixers to the East Finals?

For the Sixers to reach the Conference Finals, and play the Celtics, given the Cs also make it there, they will have to take over the Bucks as the #2 team.

They then will have to beat the two teams they play in the first two rounds of the Playoffs, one of them, would be the Bucks if all of the earlier said things do actually happen.

Do you think Embiid, who has been quite unlucky in the last few years in the Playoffs, leading a Doc Rivers team, would be able to do that?

Also read: “I Might Be Drunk From All-Star Break”: Jayson Tatum’s 9-25 Shooting Has Him Thinking He’s Still Inebriated