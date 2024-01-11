Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Suns? Lakers Release Injury Report for 19x All-Star

Sport Themen der Woche KW42 Sport Bilder des Tages October 24, 2021, Los Angeles, California, USA: LeBron James 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers grimaces in pain and holds his knee after a fall during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday October 24, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. /PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20211024_zaa_p124_001 Copyright: xJAVIERxROJASx

The Los Angeles Lakers began their five-game homestand suffering back-to-back losses. However, the Purple & Gold managed to turn their fortunes by clinching wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors. Before Darvin Ham’s boys travel to Utah for their road trip, they’ll go up against the Phoenix Suns at home. With hopes of grabbing their 20th victory of the season, fans will want LeBron James to suit up for the star-studded clash.

LeBron James has featured on a majority of the team’s injury reports this season. Yet again, the King’s name has been added to the dreadful list for the Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Lakers battle.

The likes of Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis are listed as “doubtful” and “probable”, respectively. Whereas, Gabe Vincent continues to miss another game. Finally, joining Cam Reddish, LeBron James is listed as “questionable” due to an ankle injury.

This same peroneal tendinopathy injury has been the reason behind Bron being featured in the injury report over the past few games. However, in neither of those games has LBJ been sidelined. Hence, Lakers Nation will be motivated and hope to see the 6ft 9” forward suit up tonight as well.

LeBron James has only missed three games this season

In his 21st year, LeBron James is exceeding all expectations. The 39-year-old has managed to defeat the infamous Father Time, missing only three games throughout the campaign. Even with Bron not on the team’s lineup, the Lakers have managed to hold their ground, winning two of the games.

LeBron’s production has been through the roof. In the 35 regular season games, the four-time champ is averaging 25.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. Clearly, these numbers are good enough for him to receive the 20th All-Star selection of his career.

The California side will approach the contest with the utmost urgency to win. For, if they prevail victorious, the Lakers will not just cross the .500 winning percentage mark, but will also move up to the 8th spot in the stacked Western Conference.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis projected to take on the floor, the Lakers-Suns contest promises to be an exciting one, with a total of five All-Stars suiting up. Basketball enthusiasts can expect an action-packed thriller to take place at the Crypto.com Arena.