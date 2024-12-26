“Did 100 Push Ups At Age 5”: Kevin Garnett Raves Over Gary Trent Jr’s Childhood Feat

Kevin Garnett was present in Las Vegas as a temporary media member for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup. During this brief stint, Garnett had several notable interactions with Milwaukee Bucks players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. However, it’s his heartwarming exchange with Gary Trent Jr. that remains the highlight on social media.

Advertisement

When a reporter asked Gary Trent Jr. to share his “favorite Kevin Garnett memory,” the Bucks guard barely had time to think before KG jumped in and shared his own favorite memory of Trent Jr. instead.

“The Big Ticket” recalled a moment from GTJ’s childhood when, at just 5 years old, he amazed everyone in the Minnesota Timberwolves locker room by doing 100 push-ups.

“I think he was probably 5 years old, a bum brought him into the locker room. He bet every guy in there that his son couldn’t do 100 push ups straight. Everybody in the locker, but me and G Trent, lost. He did a 100 push ups at age 5, straight. I saw it. That’s when I knew, this kid right here gon’ be something different,” Garnett recollected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KG: Certified (@kgcertified)

Garnett spent three seasons as teammates with Gary Trent, giving him numerous opportunities to interact with the latter’s son. These encounters left a lasting impression on Garnett, instilling confidence in Trent Jr.’s potential to make it to the NBA.

“I knew he’d be in the league, I saw how he worked. Whenever I saw him, I used to talk to him like he was in the league,” Garnett recollected.

Trent Jr. has been surrounded by NBA legends throughout his life, making his success inevitable. He credits his ‘uncles’ Sam Cassell and Kevin Garnett for serving as key role models to this day.

“I have people I can rely on that’s played, the legends in a sense. [I’ve got] my dad. Sam Cassell, he’s like an uncle to me. Kevin Garnett, same instance — I can lean on them, call them, talk to them. They can just give me advice on the things that are going to present themselves — the good, the bad, things on the court, off the court — I’m just able to put that into my own life experiences and make it all into one,” Trent Jr. said.

The former Duke Blue Devil has excelled as a sixth man, embracing his role coming off the bench. Since entering the NBA, the 6ft 5″ guard has proven to be a dependable floor spacer and sharpshooter, frequently serving as the primary scoring option among the reserve players.