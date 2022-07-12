“My goal is to stay and win it in Dallas, although of course in the future you never know”: Luka Doncic’s bold confession

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic hopes to stay in Dallas for the rest of his career, expecting the front office to make new additions in the off-season.

Probably coming off the best season of his career so far, Luka Doncic already has his name mentioned in the same breath as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Magic Johnson. The former ROTY put on a show during the playoffs, carrying his team on most nights as he made his WCF debut.

The Slovenian native averaged 31.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 6.4 APG in the postseason, finally getting over the first-round hump. Luka was the architect behind the biggest upset of the 2022 playoffs, defeating the first-seeded Phoenix Suns in an away Game Seven.

Luka Doncic has now scored 655 points over his first 20 playoff games. That is the 3rd highest total all-time behind only Wilt Chamberlain (705) and Michael Jordan (718). pic.twitter.com/o4DQiucDZS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 8, 2022

Unfortunately, the Mavs had their ceiling till the WCF, with the Warriors defeating them in 5-games. Nonetheless, Luka earned unanimous applause for his performances, having his name etched amongst the all-time greats. The three-time All-Star recently spoke about his future in Dallas.

Also read: “I don’t need Zion’s 45-inch vert, I have it already!”: Luka Doncic hilariously puts his bounce alongside Zion Williamson at Jordan event

While Luka Magic is on the quest to bring the Mavericks their second championship, he expects GM Nico Harrison and co to add some pieces to the roster this off-season.

Luka Doncic addresses his future in Dallas.

Currently, on a 5-year $215M contract, the Mavs guard is expected to make an average salary of $43M until 2027, when he becomes a free agent. Making a bank, Luka had owner Mark Cuban charter a private flight to Slovenia to get the former EuroLeague MVP locked for the max extension.

Accompanying Cuban were Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd. Thus going on to show how much the Mavericks organization valued Luka. Recently, when asked about his long-term commitment to Dallas, the 23-year-old had the following response.

“I’m not thinking about changing, my goal is to stay and win it in Dallas. Although of course, in the future you never know, but my idea, and hopefully I will succeed, is to win in Dallas”

Speaking about the recent moves made by the front office that included losing Jalen Brunson and signing JaVale McGee, Luka said the following.

“Well the market has just started, I hope the Mavericks FO have more options to make new additions. Let’s see what they do.”

Via: Reddit

It’s interesting how Luka did not forget to drop a subtle hint toward the end, in what seemed to be a way of putting pressure on the FO to surround him with the right pieces to win a championship.

Also read: “Luka Doncic with the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar SKYHOOK”: The 6’7 Slovenian sensation emulates the Lakers 7’2 legend in World Cup qualifiers