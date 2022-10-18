“It’s Always Good to Spoil a Ring Night”: Anthony Davis Issues Warning to Stephen Curry and Co Ahead of 2022-23 NBA Opening Night

Lakers big man Anthony Davis is all hyped for the opening night tip-off against reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, sending a stern message.

Looking to make a comeback after back-to-back injury-ridden seasons, Anthony Davis looks to silence all his critics and trolls. Things haven’t been the same for The Brow post the 2020 championship in the Bubble, playing 76 out of the 154 games over the last two seasons, accounting for less than 50% attendance.

Amid AD’s injury saga, the Lakers looked in shambles, especially during the 2021-22 season, failing to make the play-in with 16-games below +500. Though LeBron James was nothing short of phenomenal, his 37 years shoulders weren’t enough to bear the entire load.

Nevertheless, Davis is more prepared than ever as he faces the reigning NBA champs Warriors on the opening night of the 2022-23 season. The eight-time All-Star has an overall 2-3 record against Stephen Curry and co in the Lakers uniform.

Well, the Warriors weren’t the only ones on AD’s radar, with his eyes set on arch-rivals Clippers too.

Anthony Davis looks for a 2-0 start to the season.

The 2022-23 season is an opportunity for Davis to reclaim his position as a top-5 player in the league. The former Kentucky player has earned the tag of being injury-prone over the last 2-years, with the likes of Charles Barkley calling him ‘street clothes.’

Nonetheless, the former champion is optimistic about the upcoming season, with many even having him as an MVP contender, including Kevin Garnett and Kendrick Perkins.

Set to face the Warriors on the opening night, followed by the Clippers, Davis sent a strong message across.

“Our first two games are against two title contenders. It’s always good to spoil a ring night.” Anthony Davis on facing the Warriors and Clippers to start the Lakers’ season 👀pic.twitter.com/G3qMivwpXA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2022

Speaking of facing the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George post the Warriors, AD has a 2-6 record against the Clippers in the Lakers uniform.

Is Anthony Davis a potential candidate for the 2023 MVP?

In his decade-long career so far, AD has averaged a double-double with his stat line reading the following numbers 23.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 2.3 BPG.

Over the last few months, the likes of Garnett and Perkins have expressed their wish to see the 29-year-old as league MVP too. There is no limit to Davis’ ceiling, given his skill set and talent.

