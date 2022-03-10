“That m**f***r’s nice!”: How Kobe Bryant gave a young Stephen Curry all the confidence in the world with just 3 words

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals a little Kobe Bryant story that has kept him fueled to this day

Stephen Curry may not be at his greatest right now, but, he is still one of the best players in the NBA, even at this moment.

Of course, when he is at his best, despite being just 6’3”, and possessing sub-par athleticism, the man is the closest thing to a basketball god in the flesh, hitting whatever he wants, sometimes practically with his eyes closed.

All of this takes supreme confidence, whether you may have had a really, really good stretch of games or not. And in that department, Steph has never really doubted himself.

However, even if that stands true for his younger years in the NBA, a seasoned veteran reaffirming that belief definitely doesn’t hurt. And recently Curry revealed exactly that kind of story, where the late, great Kobe Bryant had a starring role.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Get you and your mental health outta here, Ben Simmons!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Philadelphia fans heckle former star ahead of Nets vs 76ers

Stephen Curry recounts a story about how he was blessed with Kobe Bryant approval back during one of his early years in the league

The greatness of Stephen Curry is evident to a very obvious extent today. But, that wasn’t quite the case back when he was a younger player in the league.

But, even during that time, Kobe Bryant had his eyes focused on the Baby Faced-Assassin, appreciating each and every one of his many immaculate plays.

How do we know this? Well, Stephen Curry recently talked about an interesting little anecdote on teammate Andre Iguodala’s podcast ‘Point Forward’. Here is what he had to say.

“I didn’t know at the time, but I went and saw the highlights after the game. I hit the shot (a step-back jumper off the glass after a spin-move), and Kobe’s kinda right in the view of the camera, behind me. He mouthed to (teammate Robert Sacre), ‘That motherf–ker’s nice.’ They caught it on the camera and somebody sent it to me, like, ‘Yo, he said that about you.’”

The Warriors star continued further.

“He went on to talk about that silent, killer instinct vibe – that it doesn’t have to be rah-rah, talking trash in your face,” Curry said. “It’s something that you see in your eyes and the way that you move that came out and he respected and recognized that. That, to me, was the ultimate gas in the tank. I always had it, but when you get to the league, it’s a different experience and a different level when you’re playing against the best of the best of best and you know what it took to get there. I don’t have a name for it, but it’s a supreme, irrational confidence that I hope I never, ever lose.”

It’s a confidence that we believe no fan of the NBA on the planet wants him to lose, either.

Also Read: Is Michael Porter Jr playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors? Denver Nuggets release positive back injury update for their young star ahead of matchup against Stephen Curry and Co