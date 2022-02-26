Is Lonzo Ball playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? Chicago Bulls release knee injury update ahead of an exciting clash as DeMar DeRozan rounds into MVP form

Lonzo Ball has been ramping up his recovery of late, having suffered a debilitating knee injury last month for the Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls had perhaps the best perimeter defense in the league early on in this 2021-22 NBA season. Ball, who’s always been a plus defender in the league, seemed more confident than ever before.

Lonzo got great support from his Lakers teammate for 2 years – one Alex Caruso. The Bald Mamba and Zo would terrorize opposition ball-handlers turn by turn, hassling their man with full-court pressure at times.

As a result, the Bulls were able to force a ton of turnovers by playing some aggressive defense. But disaster struck in mid-December as their squad was affected adversely by a fresh wave of Covid-19.

Soon after that, Lonzo Ball sustained a bone bruise in early January, which ruled him out for a bit. More bad news came as he sustained a torn meniscus late in the same month, going on an 8-week absence following the surgery that followed.

Is Lonzo Ball playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies?

The Bulls have been riding hard on the form of DeMar DeRozan of late, making it an almost nightly occurrence. While DeMar has delivered at an MVP level and will continue doing so, they desperately need their All-Defensive Team candidates back.

Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports that both Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball have ramped up their post-injury workouts. Lonzo, in particular, has resumed running drills, which is always a good sign.

You saw the 11 points and the six rebounds, but those are far from the only ways Tristan Thompson impacted winning for the Bulls last nighthttps://t.co/cwURJoTz8x — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) February 25, 2022

Lonzo will be out for the Bulls tonight, as expected. In his and Caruso’s absence, the team is expected to play some leaky guard defense. Ja Morant has been making his own MVP case of late, going on a near 30 ppg run since December.

The Bulls will look to Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to fill in for their defensive aces. But most fans won’t be holding their breath on that end, expecting Ja to go off another time in Chicago.