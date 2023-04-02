Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Hawks?: Mavericks Star’s Presence is of Tantamount Importance Ahead of Trae Young Clash

Apr 1, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a foul against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are standing on ever-thinning ice at the moment. Mathematically, they no longer can compete for the 6th seed or anything above that. For those unaware, those spots will get you into the playoffs directly. On the other hand, finishing the regular season as either the 7th, 8th, 9th, or 10th seed will get you into the play-in tournament, where the aforementioned seeds compete for the two remaining playoff spots.

Of course, both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been playing for the franchise. So, how bad could the picture really be… right? Well, as it turns out, pretty darn bad.

The Mavericks currently sit as the 11th seed in the West, with an abysmal record of 37-41. They sit behind the 10th-seeded OKC Thunder, who have a record of 38-40. So yes, not great at all.

To stand any chance, the Mavericks need wins, and they need them now. To make that happen, they, of course, need Luka Doncic. So, with that in mind, will the man be playing tonight?

Luka Doncic is healthy and raring to go against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks

This was always going to be a bit of a precautionary injury report. So yes, Luka Doncic is absolutely healthy. And as per all reports so far, he has no intention to miss out on the contest in any way.

Luka Doncic records his 14th 40+ PT game of the season with his 42-PT performance tonight in Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MMw4xa0rPh — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2023

That said, if they want to win this game, he and Kyrie Irving need to get on the same page. The franchise has only won 3 of its last 10 games and is currently on a 2-game losing streak.

The good news here is that their opponents in the Atlanta Hawks aren’t doing too much better, having won 4 of their last 10. So, if this team is looking for opportunities to turn the tide, they aren’t going to find many better than this one.

What is Luka Doncic averaging this season?

After 63 games played, Luka Doncic’s averages this season come up to 32.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. He is also shooting 49.9% from the field, 34.9% from three, and 74.1% from the charity stripe.