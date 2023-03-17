Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Lakers?: Mavericks Star’s Injury Update Provides Reason For Excitement

Mar 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to having a technical foul called on him against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks need Luka Doncic back, and they need him back right away. The franchise has won just 4 of its last 10 games. And yes, while they did win their most recent game, the team was on a 3-game losing streak prior to it. Hardly the most encouraging thing in the world.

The 2023 NBA playoffs are just around the corner. And while this team has a ton of potential, the fact of the matter is, they do need more chemistry together. And more than anything else, the franchise as a whole needs to build serious momentum immediately, if they truly want to make some noise in the postseason.

To do all that, the Mavericks will be hoping to have their Slovenian superstar back tonight, against the surging Lakers. But, will he be healthy enough to play?

Also Read: “Stephen Curry Can’t Carry the Warriors”: Nick Wright Raises Doubts on Dubs Significance in 2023 Championship Race

ESPN reveals Luka Doncic’s injury update has both good and bad news

Luka Doncic is beyond important to this team. After all, the whole roster was built around him. So without him, there is nothing that can make this team tick. And that has been the biggest reason why the franchise has been losing NBA games in his absence.

Luka Doncic getting shots up after the Mavericks’ practice in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/FfjHM2jEae — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 16, 2023

But, the situation has changed some. As per ESPN, there is both good news and some mildly bad news too. The latter is that Doncic will indeed miss the game tonight. At the end of the day, no matter how much Dallas needs him, they realize their superstar needs rest.

However, the good news is, Luka recently logged in a full practice with his teammates, which means he has reached a significant level of fitness, and won’t have to sit out for much longer. In fact, it’s likely that he will only miss an additional 1-2 games.

What is Luka Doncic averaging this season?

After 57 games played, Luka Doncic is averaging 33 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks. Additionally, he is shooting 50% from the field, 34.9% from three, and 73.6% from the free-throw line.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Nickname: How ‘Mr June’ Earned a Stationery Brand $100 Million By Just Being Associated to it