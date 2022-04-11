“I don’t think LeBron James is the best 1-on-1 player in the league”: Tracy McGrady casts his doubts over the Lakers superstar’s skillset

Tracy McGrady believes that LeBron James is not the best 1-on-1 player in the NBA.

The One’s Basketball Association, founded by former NBA all-star Tracy McGrady, will be a professional basketball league dedicated solely to a player’s talent showcase.

The OBA will be an invite-only league that will kick off on April 30 in Houston. The League is set to be hosted across seven cities. Each city will have 32 participants, with the top three players earning an invitation to the Finals in Las Vegas. Each of the winners will receive $10,000

The final 21 players will face off in the championship round for a chance to win the $250,000 grand prize and be crowned “King of the Court.” The OBA will then launch monthly head-to-head battles.

Tracy McGrady says LeBron is not the best 1-on-1 player in the NBA

McGrady was one of the most exciting and skilled players of the early 2000s, and his abilities would make him an incredible 1-on-1 player.

Conversations regarding who is the best one on one player are a favorite barbershop conversation. McGrady is one of the few players who can claim to be an authority on the subject.

Tracy McGrady says LeBron James isn’t the best 1-on-1 player in the league. Tracy claimed that if teams were removed from the equation, the King would be unable to defeat certain players in the NBA today.

LeBron James still possesses the size, athleticism, and shot-making ability to outshine any opponent. However, 1-on-1 may be a different case. Kyrie’s handles, Steph’s shooting, and KD’s unstoppable moves might be too much for even LBJ to handle.