“Stephen Curry smashed his iPhone!”: Warriors’ $160 Million star had a livid reaction after hearing about Klay Thompson’s Achilles injury

Warriors’ Stephen Curry went on a destructive streak on a golf course after hearing about Klay Thompson’s Achilles injury

2022 was a huge year for the Golden State Warriors and their fans. We faced quite the emotional turmoil these past nine months after having already suffered for over two years. Stephen Curry began the year with one of the worst shooting slumps of his career. However, 10 days into 2022, Klay Thompson made his return to the NBA hardwood after 941 days and having suffered two career-altering injuries.

As soon as Klay returned, Draymond Green suffered a bad back injury, jolting the Warriors into a shaky path. When Draymond finally returned, Steph suffered an injury while playing against the Boston Celtics during the regular season.

However, come playoff time, the three guys were fit, and roaring to go. Stephen Curry led the charge, and won Golden State their 4th Championship in eight years. Recently, the newly crowned Finals MVP sat down with Rolling Stone for an interview.

Stephen Curry did not take Klay Thompson’s Achilles injury news well

Steph was drafted by the Warriors in 2009. Klay was drafted by the Dubs in 2011. The two have been on the same squad for 11 years. During those 11 years, both of them grew both as players, and as members of the society. Steph and Klay developed a deep bond, and their chemistry on the court earned them the title ‘Splash Brothers’.

When Klay suffered his ACL injury in the 2019 Finals, we saw Steph break down, and sit on the court.

After the injury, Steph was there, and saw his Splash Brother go through the surgery, the rehab, and putting in all the work. Just when Klay looked healthy and prime, and the season was a month away, he suffered an Achilles injury in November 2020, while working out.

The injury was devastating, not only because of what it meant for Klay’s future as a hooper. It hurt more because of how much Klay loved the game, and the efforts he’d made to return. In the Rolling Stone interview, Steph revealed that he was on the golf course when he heard of the injury.

When Steph got a call on the golf course informing him that Klay had a torn Achilles in 2020, he smashed his iPhone into a golf cart 😭🥲 (in RollingStone interview) — UG(SCDG) (@SCDG2330) September 12, 2022

It was a gloomy day for every Warriors fan. I remember hearing this news, curling up in my blanket and crying myself to sleep over the same.