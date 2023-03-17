HomeSearch

“Stephen Curry Can’t Carry the Warriors”: Nick Wright Raises Doubts on Dubs Significance in 2023 Championship Race

Akash Murty
|Published 17/03/2023

"Stephen Curry Can't Carry the Warriors": Nick Wright Raises Doubts on Dubs Significance in 2023 Championship Race

Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports & Twitter

Stephen Curry is having one of the best seasons of his 14-year NBA career both scoring and efficiency wise and yet, the Warriors are not looking ready to compete in the Playoffs, if they were to begin today.

The 9x All-Star just had a 50-point night against the Clippers, that too on 20 out of 28 shot conversion making it even more insane. However, the Warriors still lost the game 134-126.

This is why some experts believe it is not going to be a similar success story for the Dubs as last year.

Also read: “Warriors are Not Contenders”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts to GSW’s Loss Despite Stephen Curry’s 51-point Performance

Stephen Curry can’t carry the Warriors according to Nick Wright

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright believes Stephen Curry will not be able to carry the Warriors this season and tried proving it by bringing up a statistic of all The Chef’s 40+ point nights of his career.

In those 62 games, the Warriors are 48-8 in his first 13 seasons and 3-3 in the current season.

This makes it certainly clear that the Warriors would need Andrew Wiggins back in the line-up if they want to have a shot at the title. Otherwise, they might see the exit in the first round.

And if they miss out on finishing the regular season on a high note, they might not see the Playoffs looking at the way West is stacked all of a sudden after the February transfer deadline.

Also read: “I’m Just Happy…”: Kawhi Leonard Delivers Shocking Answer About His Incredible 30-piece vs Stephen Curry and Co.

Will the Warriors be a threat when Wiggins is back?

As of now, Wiggins is out indefinitely, but if he comes back, with Gary Payton II also due to return later this month, the Dubs will be at least twice as better defensively than they currently are.

But if the former Timberwolves forward has to see the season out, the chances of the Warriors’ getting past the first round would be lower than any of the other top-8 teams in the West.

Also read: “No Matter What People Say About Russell Westbrook, He Competes”: Stephen Curry Lauds Clippers Guard for Unteachable Trait

 

Share this article
About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

Read more from Akash Murty