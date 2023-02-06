Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs the Jazz? Mavericks Release Injury Report for 2023 NBA-All Star Starter  

Feb 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) to miss games after suffering a heel contusion during the Dallas Mavericks 111-106 win against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic has been a beacon of light for the Dallas Mavericks. With him, they have gone 27-19. Without him, they are 0-7. The importance of Doncic cannot be understated. So with him picking up an issue 2 games ago, Mavericks fans want to know whether he will play or not.

The Dallas team is now under the NBA’s media lens. With the recent trade for Kyrie Irving finalized, you can expect the team to go all out.

However, for their next opponent, which is the Utah Jazz, they must go one more night without a talismanic guard in their team. But will Doncic feature tonight?

Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs the Utah Jazz? Dallas Mavericks Release Injury Report ahead of a crucial road game

As per the latest injury report from the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic is listed as out. Given that the all-star game and the playoffs are approaching rapidly, the Mavericks want to ensure that their star is in good health.

Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game at Utah. Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain), Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and are all out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 6, 2023

Mavericks fans will be happy to learn that Christian Wood is listed as questionable. He might make a return. Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans remain out alongside Luka.

Luka Doncic’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Luka Doncic’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA season are nothing short of miraculous. An astounding 33.4 points per game along with 8.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists is simply MVP numbers.

However, his team’s flatlined performances have faded his argument. With the trade for Kyrie Irving, it is more than likely that Luka gets to climb back the MVP ladder.

The duo has the highest combined PPG for two players in the league. Whether that translates to a winning combination is the gamble that the Mavericks have taken. And Luka Doncic’s stats in the 2022-23 season, might just get better.

