“Jimmy Butler must have been thinking Wingstop tonight with that 45 piece special ‘fried hard”‘: Kendrick Perkins, Kyle Kuzma, and Dwyane Wade shower their love on Jimmy Buckets

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler once again shows why he’s a big-time player when it matters the most, torching a career-high against the Hawks.

The Heat showed us why they deserved the first seed in the eastern conference, taking a 2-0 lead against the Hawks. A Jimmy Butler Show was on full display, despite Hawks guard Trae Young having a relatively better game than his playoff opener.

Known to pull off upsets, the Hawks will have to play their best basketball on each possession to get past Erik Spoelstra and his men henceforth. With Young struggling, the injury to Clint Capela has only added to the woes of the Hawks.

Coach Spo’s defense put the clamps on Ice Trae, who had 10-turnovers in the game and was 2-for-10 from the 3-point line. With Games Three and Four shifting to Atlanta, it will be interesting to see if Young and co can pull off an upset.

Also read: “I’m not sold on Miami Heat”: Charles Barkley is convinced that Kevin Durant and co will handily beat Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and their Heat entourage if they clash in the 2022 NBA playoffs

Nonetheless, we couldn’t let the spectacle put up by Jimmy Buckets go unnoticed, with NBA Twitter pouring its love on the six-time All-Star.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jimmy Butler’s career-high 45-points.

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believed Butler was thinking of the American fast-food chain Wingstop, describing his 45-point piece as fried hard.

Well I guess Jimmy Butler must have been thinkin @wingstop tonight with that 45 piece special “fried hard” he dropped on Hawks with the W! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 20, 2022

Jimmy Bucket’s highly efficient performance made him the only player apart from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to have a 45-point playoff performance in the Heat franchise’s history.

Jimmy Butler playoff career high: 45 PTS

5 REB

5 AST

15-25 FG

4-7 3P He joins LeBron and DWade as the only Heat players with a 45-point playoff game. pic.twitter.com/32aW6npaJA — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 20, 2022

Jimmy Butler is the 2nd player in NBA history with 45+ points

0 turnovers

0 fouls in a playoff game, joining Dominique Wilkins. pic.twitter.com/lR2JRKDwvv — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 20, 2022

Jimmy Butler could care less about his numbers he’s all about the Ws but he could 25 a night if he wanted too. Respect — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 20, 2022

Also read: “Oh hell naw… oh you driving, driving” – NBA star Jimmy Butler freaks out in a F1 ride along with McLaren’s Lando Norris

Butler’s leadership comes in handy once again, proving why he may go down as one of the greatest players to wear the Heat uniform.