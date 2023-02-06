“Kyrie Irving, the Biggest ‘Team Cancer’ in American Sports”: NBA Reddit Rips Former Nets Guard Apart as He Joins Luka Doncic’s Mavericks

LeBron James might be the most heartbroken person on the planet right now with Kyrie Irving deciding to join Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks rather than him in LA.

We cannot even compare other heartbreaks with this at all. This legend, who in his 20th year in the NBA, was hoping he and his team would come out of their misery and become a contender again if his former champion teammate joined him.

But, if Kyrie does not wreak hearts and franchises every few years, he might hurt himself. As the old saying goes, “a man’s got to do what he’s got to do.”

Also read: “Maybe It Was Me”: LeBron James Posts Cryptic Tweet After Kyrie Irving Snubs Lakers For Luka Doncic And The Mavericks

NBA Reddit calls Kyrie Irving the biggest ‘team cancer’ in American Sports

Maybe it’s the people and organizations who are fools to keep believing in Irving, when time, and again he is not failing to create havoc wherever he is going since breaking up with the King in 2017, just a year after they had done the impossible (beating the 2015–16 Warriors in Finals).

But as the former Nets guard moves on to his next team in Dallas, the NBA Reddit has declared him the biggest team cancer of the entire American sports history.

Redditors in the comment section brought up Antonio Brown as well, but that man became toxic just towards the latter end of his career for a couple of seasons.

Maybe he could be the biggest one, even if we consider any of the sports throughout the world. I cannot think of any team sports athlete that comes halfway close to the 6ft 2” point guard of Brooklyn.

Also keeping some superstars of solo sports, like Connor McGregor from MMA and Floyd Mayweather from Boxing, in consideration when I say this. Whatever both those guys do is for the promotion of their sport.

Also read: “Duh!?”: LeBron James on If Kyrie Irving Is the Type of Player That Can Take Lakers to the Finish Line

Has Mark Cuban made the right move?

As Kyrie takes his talents to a 4th team in 7 years, we can look at how the 2023 All-Star always leaves his previous franchises in a worse condition than he joins them in.

The Celtics with him, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown would have been unstoppable if Uncle drew could make it work. Kevin Durant and James Harden would have done wonders together if only Kyrie was okay with the COVID-19 vaccines.

Before any of this, he and LeBron could still be in Cleveland today and have a solid support cast around them if not all among Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. That could have been a dynasty if Irving didn’t have the aspirations to be “the guy” of a team. Which he will never be.

Has Mark Cuban done well in bringing such a toxic mentality to play with his 23-year-old superstar? We will have to wait and see. But the way this roster is built now, they are not the contenders this season.

If anything, they got worse after losing Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith to the Nets. Keeping all of it aside, it would be exciting to watch Luka Magic and Irving play their eccentric basketball together in Dallas.

Also read: “Best Backcourt in the NBA?!”: Mavericks Acquire Kyrie Irving From the Nets as Fans Continue to Lose Their Minds