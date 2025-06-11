“Ain’t Even Damn Raindrops”: Shannon Sharpe Roasts Knicks’ Reported “Tsunami-Type” Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Offer

The New York Knicks ended their 2024‑2025 season with a 4‑2 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. After the defeat, the front office fired head coach Tom Thibodeau and launched another drama-filled offseason.

Knicks fans know this pattern all too well, with the team stirring up summer trade rumors and free agency buzz. NBA insiders once whispered (loudly) about chasing LeBron James before he chose to take his “talents to South Beach!”

Years later, New York floated a plan to lure Kevin Durant before he joined Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. Now, weeks before the NBA offseason begins, trade rumors are connecting the Knicks to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On the Nightcap podcast, Shannon Sharpe laughed off the Knicks’ rumored offer, as reported by Yahoo Sports. Speaking alongside Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and ex-NBA All-Stars Joe Johnson and Jermaine O’Neal, they reacted to what the report calls a “tsunami-type” trade offer for the Greek Freak.

The reported deal would send Karl-Anthony Towns and rookie guard Tyler Kolek to Milwaukee. It also includes a top-8 protected 2026 first-round pick from Washington and two future pick swaps. In return, New York would receive Giannis Antetokounmpo — a two-time MVP and franchise cornerstone.

To say the very least, Sharpe did not hold back on how he felt about the report: “Ohh hell! No, that ain’t enough,” he said, voice rising and eyes rolling in disbelief. “Who’s talking about a tsunami? Who said that? That ain’t even damn raindrops. Let me read that again. That ain’t no tsunami!”

Joe Johnson also shook his head and questioned the deal’s value. “No disrespect, but who was the second dude, you said? I don’t even know who that is. What are they doing? That ain’t no tsunami!”

The always level-headed Jermaine O’Neal echoed the criticism, stressing the lack of core players in the offer. “That’s a tough one. Any mega trade, you’ve got to give up some of your core.”

Keeping his tone calm but direct, he added, “One thing people undervalue is the support system — those other players that make a contender work. To get a mega player, you risk ending up in the same place — or worse. I didn’t hear anything that brings Milwaukee real value. That’s not a tsunami. That’s robbery.”

Sharpe jumped back in, clearly annoyed. “So let me get this right,” he asked as he revved up: “The Bucks give up Giannis and don’t even get Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby?”

Despite the noise, Giannis recently downplayed the trade rumors while visiting Brazil. “There are two great teams that got there,” he said, referencing Indiana and Oklahoma City. “Indiana, with my friend Pascal Siakam, is reaping the rewards. OKC simply has the MVP. I’m rooting for good basketball. The Finals are different. I hope to be back soon with the Bucks.” That doesn’t sound like someone plotting an exit.

The Knicks may chase the Greek Freak, but this “tsunami” offer barely makes waves, let alone raindrops.