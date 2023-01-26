Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Suns? Mavericks Release Injury Report for 3-time All-Star

Jan 24, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) walk off the court after the loss to the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is the name on everyone’s minds. The Slovenian phenom has been on an absolute tear this season. 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game are not human. But will he play against the Phoenix Suns tonight?

The Mavericks have been on a downer lately. They have lost 8 games out of the last 10 and are looking for some respite. Fortunately, the Suns are on a similar trajectory.

Both teams have almost no momentum and Mavericks faithful will be hoping Doncic suits up and gets a crucial win in a tighter-than-ever Western Conference.

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Mavericks release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report, Luka Doncic is NOT listed on it.

Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will miss tomorrow night’s game in Phoenix. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 25, 2023

As usual, both Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood remain out. The timeline for their return is unclear.

Luka Doncic’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA season

Luka’s averages of 34-9-8 are nothing short of miraculous. And to do it at the age of 23? Unprecedented. He might break a stack of records set by LeBron James before he even turns 25.

But before that, the first obstacle is to beat the Phoenix Suns. And after the last playoffs, the rivalry between the teams has always been the center of attraction.

While Luka will be available, Devin Booker remains out. The Suns will need all the help because Doncic will not be merciful.

