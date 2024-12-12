“All-Time Great Center”: When Big Bang Theory Star Urged Dwight Howard to Play for the Rockets

Hoop fans go to great lengths to ensure that their franchise remains or becomes the best in the league. Popular actor Jim Parsons showed the same dedication to the Houston Rockets 11 years ago when he went out of his way to ask Dwight Howard to join the franchise.

Advertisement

The Big Bang Theory actor recorded a one-and-a-half-minute-long video, trying to recruit the former Defensive Player of the Year. The actor explained to him why he believes the center will be valued and respected in the Houston organization. Parsons also cited the Rockets’ rich history with centers to sell the pitch to Howard.

Parsons said, “I grew up watching the Houston Rockets when they had Hakeem Olajuwon and they played a game that was usually based around having a truly great center.”

The influence of the Olajuwon era is so strong within the Rockets culture that he still believes that a great center will be a perfect fit for the team. He believed that at the time, the Rockets had everything else to win a Championship, except a dominant center like DH12.

Parsons added, “I promise you that no organization and no fan base understands and respects the role that an all-time great center like yourself plays in the success of a team the way Houston does and the way the Rockets do.”

Parsons also admitted that he has been a longtime fan of the eight-time All-Star and he would really enjoy Howard’s brand of basketball in H-Town. Parsons’ wish came true as Howard joined the Rockets in July 2013. However, his stint in Houston didn’t go as planned.

Dwight Howard’s Rockets stint was underwhelming

By 2013, Howard was a highly accomplished athlete in the league. He was a seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA First Team nominee, three-time DPOY winner, five-time rebounding leader, and a two-time blocks leader, among other things. Howard joining forces with James Harden in Houston seemed like a move destined to bring home multiple chips. However, what followed was disappointing.

While Howard’s rebounding continued to be his strong suit, his scoring fell off drastically. The center averaged 16 points per game throughout his three seasons with the Rockets. He also suffered several injuries that further derailed his campaigns. In June 2016, Howard had the player option for $23 million, but he declined it and became a free agent.

His stint with the Rockets wasn’t only disappointing, but it also kickstarted the decline of Howard’s career. He started switching between teams after short stints. From 2016 to 2022, he changed teams six times and is currently looking for one last run in the NBA.