Carmelo Anthony Believes the Knicks Have “A Legit Shot at the NBA Championship”

Being part of the New York Knicks is special, and Carmelo Anthony, a franchise legend, grew up supporting them. The fact that he never got to win a championship with the team remains a disappointment. However, the Hall of Famer believes that in the 2025–26 season, the Knicks have a real shot at winning it all.

Advertisement

Anthony carried his Knicks fandom into adulthood. Now retired, the Brooklyn native often speaks about his love for New York and his gratitude toward the franchise.

Recently, Carmelo was asked about the Knicks and their chances of winning the NBA title this season. With the team having just won their third inaugural NBA Cup, fans are buzzing about their potential. As of now, the Knicks are 20-8 and sit second in the Eastern Conference.

“I honestly believe that the Knicks have a legit shot at the NBA Championship,” Carmelo stated on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“At least getting there, and then they’ll have to compete, I think, with OKC. But what we’re seeing with the Knicks, man, they’re building and growing, they’re getting more comfortable with each other,” he added.

The Knicks have made the playoffs in three straight seasons. Last year, they advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Pacers. It was their first appearance in that round since the 1999–00 season.

This year, the Knicks once again look like a strong playoff contender. If they can stay healthy, they should be a force to be reckoned with, especially if players like Karl-Anthony Towns continue to dominate.

“I love the energy and what I’m seeing from KAT right now,” Carmelo expressed. “It seems like he turned over a new page, and he’s gotten comfortable with what coach Mike Brown wanted him to do. And he’s showing that.”

So far this season, Towns is averaging 21.6 points per game while grabbing 11.6 rebounds a night. That’s slightly down from what he posted in his first season with the Knicks, but it’s still been enough to excite fans, including Anthony, about the team’s potential.

At the end of the day, though, this is Jalen Brunson’s team. He’s averaging a career-high 29.1 points per game and scoring at a ridiculous pace. On top of that, his 6.6 assists per game rank inside the top 15 in the league.

That said, basketball is a team game, and the Knicks have done an excellent job of accumulating talent through trades and the draft. This season, six different players are averaging double-digit points per game. Additionally, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet are each averaging just over nine points per game.

All of that points to the Knicks being a deep roster, one that should be well-positioned to make a deep playoff run. Whether they’ll be able to take down a Western Conference contender is another question, but Carmelo Anthony clearly likes their chances.