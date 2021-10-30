“Is Joel Embiid playing against Trae Young and the Hawks?”: The Sixers’ MVP is listed questionable for the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals matchup tonight

Sixers’ superstar Joel Embiid listed as questionable for the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals matchup against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a shaky start to their season. They won against the Pelicans, the Thunder, and the Pistons. However, they dropped games against the Nets and the Knicks. A key part of their problems is the lack of a consistent scoring third option.

After expecting Ben Simmons back in the playing side, they were let down yet again. For the first game, Doc Rivers suspended him. After that, Simmons announced he needs time off for his mental health. Due to this, Joel Embiid has to handle all the load alone. This gets hard, as he is dealing with a knee injury of his own.

.@ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid playing through injuries (via NBA Today). “He told me after this game in New Orleans, he couldn’t walk for two days.” 😳 (via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/yuq6fdbfDN — ESPN (@espn) October 27, 2021

Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tonight’s game

The Philadelphia 76ers have been relying on Joel Embiid as much as ever. However, Embiid is playing without his second-in-command, Ben Simmons. His absence has caused Joel to take on more responsibilities. Whether he may have said the same to Ramona Shelburne directly or not, but it seemed like the same.

The Sixers leader is averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. His numbers are down from the previous season, and it clearly looks like the knee injury has taken its toll. On the injury report for the upcoming game, Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable.

5:30 pm EST Injury Report PHI:

•Joel Embiid (Q/knee)

•Shake Milton (Q/ankle)

•Grant Riller (O/knee)

•Ben Simmons (O/personal)

*Embiid & Milton are GTDs DET:

•Jerami Grant (Q/elbow) #Pistons vs. #Sixers — Jacob Moreno (@Jacobmorenonba) October 28, 2021

However, considering the pattern, it is quite possible Embiid may take the floor with a limitation on his minutes.