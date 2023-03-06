Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Nuggets Release Injury Update for 2X MVP

Mar 3, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after the Denver Nuggets defeat the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets are one of the best teams in the entire league. Owing to their incredible 45-19 record, Mike Malone’s boys hold onto a comfortable 6.5-game lead sitting in the top-most spot of the Western Conference.

The Colorado-based franchise is on track to finish the season as the #1 team in the West for the first time in franchise history. While the likes of Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon are playing some of the best basketball of their careers. However, the team needs to credit Nikola Jokic for their success.

The Joker is playing some of the best basketball of his career. Recording 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 10 assists per game, the back-to-back reigning MVP is on track to become the first center to finish a season averaging a triple-double.

The Nuggets are currently in the midst of a 3-game homestand. After having defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, they prepare to face the Pascal Siakam-led Toronto Raptors. With the Grizzlies being shorthanded for the coming few days, it is a great opportunity for Denver to increase their lead.

For the same, Nikola’s availability will be of huge importance.

So, will the 5-time All-Star suit up tonight?

Is Nikola Jokic playing against the Toronto Raptors?

The Serbian superstar hasn’t missed many games in this 2022-2023 campaign. Having suited up in 56 games, the 6-foot-11 big man is not suffering from any injuries that might sideline him tonight.

Jokic will dawn the Nuggets’ jersey and play tonight.

However, Thomas Bryant and Vlatko Cancar are mentioned on the team’s injury report.

#Nuggets injury report: Thomas Bryant (probable) right ankle sprain/hip contusion, Vlatko Cancar (questionable) right wrist sprain. — Mike Singer (@msinger) March 5, 2023

With Denver acing the healthy Toronto Raptors, the contest will see all the stars suit up. However, it should be an easy win for the in-form Nuggets to clinch.

Can the Joker grab a 3rd straight MVP?

The likes of Giannis Antetkounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid are all the frontrunners to win the Most Valuable Player honours this season.

However, Jokic is the favourite to lift the first-ever Michael Jordan trophy.

Ranked #1 on the past few MVP Ladders, Jokic has been deemed the MVP by many analysts and enthusiasts.

As the season is reaching its end, the Nuggets look strong enough to clinch the #1 spot in the West. Nikola can become the first player since Larry Bird to win 3 straight MVP awards.

