Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Spurs?: Nuggets Superstar’s Availability Update Proves Encouraging

Mar 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) knocks the ball away from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as forward DeMar DeRozan (11) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic is currently on track to win yet another MVP this year. And frankly, it is a bit surreal how wide the margin really is between him and everyone else. At this point, that might as well name it the NBA’s Nikola Jokic award. We’re sure Denver fans wouldn’t mind that.

Jokes aside, the Nuggets currently have the best record in the West with 46-20. Furthermore, despite losing their most recent game, the team has won 8 of its last 10 games. So, it’s fair to say that they have a good bit of momentum behind them at the moment.

That said, injuries can change things very, very quickly. And given how much Jokic has been playing, there is a good chance Jokic will pick up some sort of strain or exhaustion. Given this reality, what is the status of the Nuggets superstar’s health ahead of tonight’s game?

ESPN reveals the status of Nikola Jokic’s health ahead of the game vs the Spurs

Nikola Jokic has played in all but 8 games for the Denver Nuggets so far this season. And considering that the playoffs are just around the corner now, the franchise may want to look into resting him just a little bit. After all, fatigue is a thing.

However, so far so good, it seems. As per ESPN, Nikola Jokic has no ailments to worry about at the moment, giving the Nuggets a good chance to grab the victory against the Spurs tonight. The NBA community will be hoping that the Joker’s health continues this trend up to the very end.

What is Nikola Jokic averaging this season?

After 58 games played this season, Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 10 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

Additionally, the Nuggets superstar is also shooting 63% from the field, 39.8% from beyond the arc, and 81.6% from the free-throw line.

