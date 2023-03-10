“Shaquille O’Neal, You’re Voting for Giannis Cause He’s Black!”: Charles Barkley Takes a Dig at ‘Racist’ Kendrick Perkins on TNT

We’re finally through with the games on Thursday, and that means we now have to wait another week for Inside the NBA. This week, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson were joined by Jamal Crawford, who acted as a substitute for Kenny Smith while he celebrated his 58th birthday.

Tonight’s TNT broadcast was full of action. With the Grizzlies beating the Warriors, there was Dillon Brooks drama. Charles Barkley gave some advice to Ja Morant. The crew then moved on to the Kings-Knicks game. There, they discussed how Shaq was responsible for the Kings’ failure.

As the Kings took down the Knicks for the final game of the night, the crew discussed how the season’s shaping up to be and their Finals predictions.

Charles Barkley takes a dig at Kendrick Perkins as Shaquille O’Neal named his MVP candidate

The crew were discussing the Bucks’ win over the Nets tonight. Jamal Crawford said how he’s swinging between the Celtics and the Bucks as his pick from the East. Charles Barkley stepped in and said he’s favoring the Bucks for the Finals, against the Denver Nuggets.

Shaq stepped in and said,

“I’m also going with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference. Giannis is my MVP…”

Chuck interrupted him and said,

“You only voted for him because he’s black!”

Shaq: “Giannis is my MVP” Chuck: “You only voting for him because he’s black” pic.twitter.com/2MPrItjCAv — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) March 10, 2023

The crew could not hold back their laughter as Chuck said this. In case you didn’t get what the Chuckster was going for, it was a direct dig at Kendrick Perkins and his MVP voters are ‘racist’ comments.

Here is Kendrick Perkins implying that the MVP selection is racist pic.twitter.com/3hoaHOC3hv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 7, 2023

Charles Barkley had already annihilated Perk for his comment, but apparently, that wasn’t enough. Chuck won’t miss any chance to take shots at the ESPN analyst.

Charles Barkley called Kendrick Perkins’ comments ‘asinine and silly’

Kendrick Perkins sparked a lot of drama with his comments on ESPN about the MVP votes. He tried to double down on his take about Nikola Jokic being a stat-padder, and instead ended up digging a hole for himself.

Charles Barkley addressed these comments recently and said,

“That’s asinine and silly. Asinine, silly, and stupid. Pick one of the words, whatever one you want,” Barkley said of Perkins’ take, which he also called “one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard.”

Well, the Chuckster isn’t wrong, on any count. What Perk did is absolutely reckless, silly, and unacceptable. It baffles me how he’s still with ESPN and makes appearances on National TV daily.

