“You Act Like An Accountant Ole Duke A**”: Richard Jefferson Trolls JJ Redick While Laughing At The Former Clipper’s Highlights

It has been a few years since JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson both retired from the league. But despite retiring from the sport the two player-turned-analysts share a close bond and are often seen with each other. Recently, Richard Jefferson posted a video on Instagram of him and Redick reacting over a highlight video of the latter, where the former Nets star couldn’t control his laughter.

The video consists of some of the best highlights JJ Redick had throughout his 15-year-long NBA career. But what makes it hilarious is the voiceover done on the video, which is a bit amusing when you listen to it.

Richard Jefferson went on to share the video on his official Instagram account, along with a video of him and JJ reacting to it. In the highlight clip, Redick could be seen dropping Stephen Curry to the floor, making an airplane out of Draymond Green on a pump fake, and more.

But what amused Jefferson the most was a game-winning shot in the video, with the voiceover saying, “Hip Hip Hooray.”

That specific segment tried to mimic what Redick must’ve said after hitting the game-winning shot then. That particular part had Richard Jefferson in shambles as he could not control his laughter. He even used that as the caption for the video uploaded along with a play on words, captioning it, “HIP HOP HOORAY @jjredick.”

Apart from the voiceover, the highlight video had some big moments from Redick’s career. The clip had him shooting haymakers with ease, the footwork to get his shot off, just one dunk, and an ankle breaker on LeBron James as well.

The video drew a reaction from JJ as he commented, “That’s not my username. And also…why do u keep doing this to me.”

This immediately got a response from Jefferson who said, “@jjredick so people know you have a personality. You act like an accountant. Ole duke a**.” Jefferson not only called him an accountant but also took a shot at Redick for attending Duke.

Richard Jefferson and JJ Redick have had this back-and-forth relationship since the two got into broadcasting. The two former NBA players share a close personal bond but that doesn’t stop them from taking shots at one another.

The Richard Jefferson-JJ Redick tandem

Richard Jefferson and JJ Redick’s playful relationship is full of hilarious jabs. The two often roast one another whenever they’re sharing screen time or are in front of the camera. RJ even went on to say that Redick had a very punchable face while shooting a short video.

Richard Jefferson’s reply to JJ Redick’s comment where he took a shot at him for attending Duke gets some clarity here. While making an appearance on The Old Man & the Three podcast, Jefferson said that his hatred for Duke and anything related to it has been well documented over the years.

The video is a compilation of JJ and RJ just going back and forth. From Jefferson taking a dig at Redick by calling Kyle Korver one of the best catch-and-shoot guards to Redick getting a few licks in every now and then.

Though the two may seem to be at each other’s throats most of the time, the love between them transcends beyond the podcasts and broadcasting.